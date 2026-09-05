Alix Earle Net Worth: How Rich is the Influencer and Netflix Star?

Although Alix Ashley Earle first rose to prominence as a social media content creator whose Get Ready With Me videos have reached millions, she is so much more than just an influencer. This has since even been explored in Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World,’ a reality series following the young woman as she navigates her unique career and her personal/familial relationships. We specify “unique” with respect to her profession because not only does she make a living by sharing almost every detail of her life with the public, but she is also a rather smart entrepreneur.

How Does Alix Earle Earn Her Money?

A 2019 graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School in Monmouth County, New Jersey, Alix Earle was just a freshman at the University of Miami when she started posting on TikTok in 2020. The then-19-year-old’s first video was of her and her friends showing off outfits they had fashioned from trash bags, which ignited her passion for beauty, design, and fashion like never before. The Marketing major also realized she enjoyed creating content as her video began garnering significant views, which led her to embrace the opportunity over the ensuing few months.

Alix initially avoided being too personal or sharing her journey with acne, anxiety, body dysmorphia, and eating disorders, but it was only after she opened up in 2022/2023 that she blew up. Her authenticity, relatability, and vulnerability not only attracted many more individuals but also kept them invested, especially as she soon began posting Get Ready With Me videos. After all, that’s when she did her makeup routine and picked her outfits in front of the camera, all the while discussing her life — her classes, family, relationship, and everything in between.

Thus, by the time Alix graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing in 2023, she was already a full-time influencer who had made some smart decisions. These included her launching a podcast called ‘Hot Mess with Alix Earle’ in September 2023, staying true to her genuine passions, and making the most of her reputation in a positive manner. In fact, within months of completing her studies, she created the Alix Earle Scholarship for aspiring youngsters at her alma mater and then featured in the music video for “Girls” by The Kid Laroi.

Alix’s career continued to reach new heights over time, and that’s when she followed in the footsteps of her businessman father by investing in brands/businesses that interested her. According to records, she bought equity in the low-sugar prebiotic soda brand Poppi in 2024, which PepsiCo acquired for $1.95 billion in May 2025, likely giving her a big payday. Moreover, the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 runner-up is an investor in the canned cocktail margarita company SipMargs, clean energy drink label Gorgie, and supplement business Cymbiotika. As if that’s not enough, Alix has since launched her own skincare empire called Reale Actives, appeared in ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ and featured in the music video for “The Time of My Life” by Benson Boone.



Alix Earle’s Net Worth

Alix is only 25 years old as of writing, yet she has already achieved wonders in her professional career with the unwavering support of her loved ones and her followers across social media. In fact, with over 8.5 million followers on TikTok plus more than 5.7 million on Instagram, she undeniably qualifies for the Creator Fund program and endorsements by big-name brands. It turns out that one of her most lucrative sources of income is the promotions she does on her social media accounts, with reports indicating she charges $450,000 for Stories on Instagram and $250,000-$350,000 per post on TikTok. As for her earnings through the creator fund program, based on her posting frequency, reputation, and views, they are probably in the range of $6-8 million per year as of writing.

Apart from social media, Alix also has significant revenue coming in from her investments, podcast, and public appearances, but it is hard to put an exact number on it or quantify it in any way. However, we do know that she potentially bagged at least $300,000 from her stint on season 34 of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ The starting salary for participating celebrities is $125,000, plus a weekly bonus, and she made it all the way to the finale – week 11. It has also been reported that her business, Real Actives, surpassed $1 million in sales within 5 minutes of launching in March 2026, so her profits are estimated to be substantial. Taking all these factors into account, along with her likely expenses, we believe her net worth is in the range of $25 million as of this writing.