Alizey and Lailli Mirza: Where Are the Sisters From Desi Bling Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ season 1, twin sisters Lailli and Alizey Mirza quickly became standout personalities because of their charm and sharp wit. They naturally commanded attention whenever they appeared on screen and were never afraid to engage in confrontation when they felt strongly about something. Although they clashed with a few cast members during the season, the sisters were especially fierce when it came to protecting their close circle of friends. They stood firmly by the people they loved and never hesitated to defend them whenever they believed it was necessary.

Alizey and Lailli Mirza Always Fiercely Supported the Girls in the Group

Alizey Mirza and Lailli Mirza were born in London before eventually moving to India during their childhood. In 2007, the twin sisters relocated once again, this time to Dubai, after their mother, Mona Mirza, established her business, Biolite, in the city. At the time, the sisters were only around 11 years old, and their parents, Mona and Zeyn Mirza, had already divorced. They shared that their father had worked as a Managing Director at United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd and had also managed the horses of Indian businessman Vijay Mallya at a farm. However, the twins admitted that they had not remained very close to their father and were not deeply familiar with his professional life.

In the season, the sisters warmly welcomed Tejasswi Prakash into their friend group and also strongly supported Iryna Kinakh while she navigated problems in her marriage. The twins also became involved in a major conflict with fellow cast member Pamela Serena after Pamela alleged that Lailli had once asked for her ex-boyfriend’s number while they were still together. Their relationship only worsened from there, and the sisters never truly reconciled with Pamela by the end of the season. Throughout the show, Alizey and Lailli spoke proudly about their Parsi heritage and their roots within the Indian-Iranian community, while also expressing deep admiration for their mother and the work she had done to successfully build a life for them in an entirely new city.

Lailli Mirza is Running a YouTube Channel Along With Working at Biolite

Lailli Mirza has built a career across fashion, business development, and digital media while being based in Dubai. Lailli pursued a Bachelor’s degree in International Business at Regent’s University London from 2016 to 2018 after studying at Repton School between 2006 and 2010. Since January 2018, she has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Petite The Brand, overseeing the growth and creative direction of the fashion venture. Prior to that, in September 2016, she joined Biolite Aesthetic Clinic, her mother’s venture, as a Business Development Manager, a role she continues to hold while contributing to the company’s branding and expansion.

Beyond her corporate work, Lailli is also widely recognized as a content creator, vlogger, and digital personality. Alongside her twin sister, Alizey Mirza, she initially entered the online world when they were both teenagers through blogging before the two launched their YouTube channel, PintsizedFashTV. At the time, they were one of the first South Asian content creators making a mark. The platform quickly gained attention for its fashion, beauty, and lifestyle-focused content. In 2019, after the sisters decided to split creatively, Lailli retained the channel, which now operates under her own branding and continues to feature content around fashion, luxury lifestyle, travel, and personal experiences.

Lailli has also worked as a model with major international brands such as Gucci and Bobbi Brown. Outside of fashion and content creation, Lailli has maintained a strong connection to horse riding, a passion she inherited from her father’s side of the family. She frequently rides horses and has often shown that she has deep affection for them. Lailli bright in the 2026 New Year in Jaipur, India, somewhere she has never been before and loved every minute of it. She has been a popular figure since she was very young and hopes to keep up her momentum in the years to come.

Alizey Mirza Handles VIP Relations for Her Mother’s Business Today

Alizey Mirza began gaining professional exposure at a young age and steadily built a career across various sectors. She was just 14 years old when she was represented by Bareface Model Agency from July 2010 until July 2015, which introduced her to the fashion and commercial industry early on. In June 2011, she interned at ITP Media Group in Dubai. She later pursued studies in English Literature at Ashbourne College, Kensington, from 2012 to 2014, before enrolling at City St George’s, University of London, where she completed a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism between 2014 and 2018. During this period, she also attended the University of Technology Sydney from 2016 to 2017 for studies in Communication and Journalism.

Professionally, Alizey worked as a Fashion Intern at Harper’s Bazaar in London from August to September 2015 before joining E! Networks as a Social Media Intern from November 2015 to November 2016. In that role, she managed social networking platforms for E! News host Catt Sadler. In May 2019, she joined Kendrick PR in London as a Junior Social Media and Influencer Executive, a role she held until May 2020. Since February 2020, Alizey has been working at Biolite Aesthetic Clinic, where she handles VIP Relations and Operations.

Alongside her professional career, Alizey has continued building her public profile through fashion, social impact initiatives, and media appearances. In 2021, she attended the Cannes Film Festival, further expanding her presence in international luxury and entertainment circles. In October 2025, she was recognized as a Voice of Impact for the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit, highlighting her growing influence in the region. In March 2026, along with her sister, she was also featured in an issue of Marie Claire Arabia, and it definitely added to her visibility within the fashion and media industries across the Middle East.

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