Alizey and Lailli Mirza’s Net Worth: How Rich Are the Desi Bling Stars?

Although twin sisters Alizey and Lailli Mirza were born in London, England, they hail from an Indian family with deep Persian roots on both their maternal as well as paternal sides. They are thus Indian-Iranian, a label they have always worn with honor, whether in England while they were growing up or in the United Arab Emirates, where they are now based. The Netflix’s ‘Desi Bling’ stars also don’t seem to mind the stereotype of people from their community being ambitious because that’s precisely what they are too – financially independent young women.

How Did Alizey and Lailli Mirza Earn Their Money?

While Alizey and Lailli are such tight-knit twin sisters that they admittedly love navigating life together, they do have different passions that have often taken them in different directions. In fact, the former earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from City, St George’s, University of London in 2018, with a year overseas at the University of Technology Sydney. On the other hand, upon graduating from high school, the latter pursued a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from Regent’s University London because she knew her path was different.

However, this came well after Alizey and Lailli had already established a name for themselves as fashion and style experts, having launched a blog together at age 17 in 2011. They reportedly had their own blogs at first, but when they realized they worked well together, and their reach would be much broader if they joined forces, PintsizedFashionista came to be. That same year, both sisters also interned at ITP Publishing Group, with Lailli also interning at Essa Walla Design to gain better insight into the ever-changing world of aesthetic, trendy clothing.

A few years later, in 2015, Alizey served as a Fashion Intern at Harper’s Bazaar before moving on to become a Social Media Intern at E! Networks. During this period, she also dabbled quite a bit in modeling while signed with Bareface Model Agency. Then, upon earning her degree, she worked as a Junior Social Media & Influencer Executive at Ke ndrick PR in London, England, from May 2019 to May 2020. That’s when things changed due to the pandemic, driving her to return to and settle down in Dubai, where she joined her mother’s luxury skincare brand.

So today, at 29, Alizey is not only still a fashion/style influencer but also the VIP Relations and Operations Manager at Biolite Aesthetic Clinic. On the flip side, Lailli has primarily been serving as a content creator, influencer, and public figure since graduating from university, especially because it has been quite lucrative for her. After all, she has served as a brand ambassador for Biolite Aesthetic Clinic, been a professional stylist, and secured partnerships with brands such as Gucci, Chanel, P&G, Bobbi Brown, and more. As if that’s not enough, she is even the brains behind a human hair extension business named LailliLocks, the Chief Executive Officer of Petite the Brand, and the Business Development Manager at Biolite.

Alizey and Lailli Mirza’s Net Worths

Since Alizey and Lailli have been working since they were teenagers, they have accumulated significant wealth. The former in particular is a Public Relations (PR) specialist whose focus is in the world of medical aesthetics these days, but she has also used her Journalism degree. In fact, she has interviewed Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Katy Perry, and has been featured in numerous publications, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, and Hello! Magazine. More recently, though, she has also spread her wings, diving headfirst into being a public figure, all while remaining an active part of the PintsizedFashionista empire she founded with her loving twin.

Coming to Lailli, her focus these days appears to be on content creation on YouTube, social media influence, attending high-profile events, and expanding her clothing line under Petite the Brand. From what we can tell, the LailliLocks, as well as the PintsizedFashionista owner and operator, is currently preparing to release additional designs/have a “new drop” within her clothing business. We should mention that Petite the Brand was founded in 2019 with the sole aim of providing women 5’4 & under with high-quality, ready-to-wear, affordable luxury pieces. As for Lailli’s YouTube channel, that’s where she documents her life, her humor, and her unapologetic indulgence in vlogs with a satirical sparkle. Therefore, taking all these factors into consideration, along with the travel enthusiasts’ potential salaries from their mother’s business, likely assets, investments, returns, and luxury lifestyle expenses, we believe Alizey and Lailli each have a net worth of $10 million.

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