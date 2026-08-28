All the Truth in My Lies: Is Mazarron International Based on a Real Campsite in Spain?

Co-directed by María Togores and Marina Pérez, Netflix’s ‘All the Truth in My Lies,’ also known as ‘Toda La Verdad de Mis Mentiras,’ is a Spanish romance drama series about a group of friends who end up in many a chaotic situation over the course of a road trip. The one thing that stays by their side this entire time is the caravan, and ultimately, the crew parks it at their destination, Mazarron, where the sunny beaches, imposing rock cut cliffs, and the rich heritage make every day perfect. As these friends spend more time in the dreamy Mazarron International campsite, though, they become familiar with the many secrets that have remained buried for so long, and with that, the campsite becomes ground zero for an emotional voyage as much as a physical one.

Mazarron International is a Fictional Site Likely Modeled After Real Campgrounds

Mazarron International is a fictional campsite created by Montaña Marchena and Marina Pérez for the world of ‘All the Truth in My Lies.’ While the series itself is based on author Elísabet Benavent’s novel of the same name, the characters head about fifty miles farther south, to the coastal municipality of Mojácar. The campsite in Mazarron, instead, becomes the characters’ base in the show after their caravan trip is met with some unusual hurdles. Situated along a wide bay opening into the Mediterranean Sea, the town of Mazarron boasts a long and stunning coastline, as well as a vibrant culture, which makes it a perfect host to this fictional bachelorette’s party.

While Mazarron International itself may be a creative construct, the real-life town has no shortage of iconic campgrounds either. Particularly, Camping Playa de Mazarrón, located on Avenue Pedro López Meca, and Área Camping Mazarrón, situated along the Mazarrón road, are two of the most popular picks in the city, featuring hundreds of tourist pitches for recreational vehicles, campsites, and so on. Given that the beach sections of the show are largely filmed in Mazarrón, with the iconic Percheles, Rihuete, and Bahía beaches serving as highlights, it’s likely that the creators drew references from these locations and filmed the sequences in an actual campsite.

Mazarron International Sets the Stage For the Characters’ Internal Thoughts and Dilemmas

Interestingly, Elísabet Benavent got the inspiration for the story from a bachelorette trip to Torrevieja that she co-organized for one of her friends. Just like Mazarron and Mojácar, it is a coastal highlight, particularly famous for its pink salt lakes. Benavent recalled working on this story while sipping wine in Torrevieja and brainstorming with her friends. With how much travel means for the plot of ‘All the Truth in My Lies’, it makes sense for the author to draw inspiration from her own experiences, and it includes the vistas she enjoyed during her own road trip. Benavent has confirmed that she fits in real-life anecdotes into her fictional works, and it is entirely possible that some details of Mazarron International are recreated from her real life.

For the cast of the series, just like the author of the story, the location matters just as much as the story itself. In a conversation with Efe, Benavent stated that the landscapes of this tale play a big role in driving characters’ decisions, be it in reasonable or unreasonable directions. Similarly, actor Daniel Ibáñez, who plays Marin, the site became the backdrop for an emotional change, ultimately turning into a metaphor for the characters’ mental state. As such, what gives Mazarron International its narrative strength and realism is how effectively it channels the thematic and aesthetic underpinnings of the show in one go.

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