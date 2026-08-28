Is All the Truth in My Lies Based on a True Story?

Helmed by María Togores and Marina Pérez, Netflix’s ‘All the Truth in My Lies,’ or ‘Toda La Verdad de Mis Mentiras,’ centers around a bachelorette party cum road trip, where each friend on board seems to be hiding a massive secret. At the center of it all are roommates Coco and Marin, who have been best friends for years, but also secretly wish to be more than that. When Coco finds herself struggling to hold back the romantic tugs, the very future of all of her friendships starts to hang in the balance. Across five episodes, this Spanish romance drama series weaves together themes of secrets, romances, and betrayals, questioning the very truths that lie hidden beneath all lies.

A Real-Life Road Trip Inspired the Fictional Story of All the Truth in My Lies

‘All the Truth in My Lies’ is a fictional story based on the eponymous novel by Spanish author Elísabet Benavent, who was inspired by a real caravan trip she had with her friends. While organizing a bachelorette party with her friend, José, Benavent decided to rent a recreational vehicle, and while picking up the keys, the concept for this story began to form in her head. From there, she asked more of her friends about the idea, and after a lot of brainstorming, she returned from the trip with an outline for the novel. While that may be the case, Benavent has also maintained that the story itself has no autobiographical elements in it, and merely uses pieces of her real life as a springboard to take a life of its own.

Both the novel and its TV adaptation, penned by Montaña Marchena and Marina Pérez, center around the romantic tensions between Coco and Marin, but unlike the road trip, this aspect of the story doesn’t have a real-life antecedent. While Benavent has often jokingly referred to her best friend, José, as her “second husband,” it’s clear that the characters and their plotlines in ‘All the Truth in My Lies’ do not draw from reality. The same holds true for the other major thread in the story, that of friends keeping secrets from each other. In a conversation with La Vanguardia, Benavent talked about how it’s not uncommon for friend circles to have major secrets, and she simply decided to take this idea to the extreme when it came to her novel.

While Benavent’s own friends don’t serve as direct counterparts for the characters of the story, the author did take their help in shaping some of the major dramatic beats. In her interview, she talked about how she and her friends would try putting themselves in the shoes of these characters, and this is often how she settled on what they should do in a given scene. This entire process, in turn, compelled Benavent to reflect on her own secrets, lies, and why she keeps them. In doing so, the personalities that she has created feel even more realistic, as there is a real weight behind their thoughts, characteristics, and decisions.

Elísabet Benavent Likes to Blend in Real Conversations Into Her Fictional Stories

While Elísabet Benavent may not have based the narrative of ‘All the Truth in My Lies’ on real life, that doesn’t stop some of the characters from sharing some striking similarities to people from her life. In an interview with Best Movies, she confirmed that one of her friends serves as the direct basis for the character of Loren, and also looks like Brays Efe, who plays the role in the TV adaptation. Benavent also brought her friend to the set, where they also met with Brays Efe. Apart from these visual similarities, though, it’s unlikely that the plot beats surrounding Loren are based on real experiences of Benavent’s friend.

The chain of inspiration doesn’t necessarily stop with visual overlaps either, as Benavent has often talked about incorporating snippets of real-life conversations and anecdotes into her works. ‘All the Truth in My Lies’ is no different, and with the TV adaptation, she is expecting her friends to pick up on these references. While her experiences vaguely inform the story, the crux is largely defined by a more philosophical take on truths, lies, and what ultimately separates them. It is this detail, combined with Benavent’s unique characterization style, that makes this series stand out as a creative project.

Read More: Is The Last Sunrise Based on a True Story?