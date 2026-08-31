Emma Roberts has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her remarkable performances in both film and television. The daughter of Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts and niece of Oscar-winner Julia Roberts, Emma’s journey began with her role in the crime film ‘Blow,’ where she played the daughter of Johnny Depp’s character. Over the years, the Rhinebeck, New York, native has showcased her versatility with roles in projects such as ‘The Art of Getting By,’ ‘We’re the Millers’ and ‘4.3.2.1’.

Emma’s portrayal of Addie Singer in Nickelodeon’s ‘Unfabulous’ not only garnered her numerous award nominations but also led her to venture into the music industry. From playing the eponymous heroine in ‘Nancy Drew’ to her chilling performance in ‘Scream 4‘, she has repeatedly proven her mettle. For fans eagerly awaiting her next move, the anticipation is palpable. With a career as illustrious as hers, one can only wonder what cinematic marvels await in her future endeavors. Here’s the list of all new and upcoming movies and TV shows of Emma Roberts.

1. American Horror Story Season 13 (September 24, 2026)

The renewal was announced by FX, not recently, but way back in 2020. The cast includes Emma Roberts, John Carroll Lynch, Mat Fraser, Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange. New members of the cast include Mena Suvari, Berto Colón, and Paul Anthony Kelly. As for the plot, it can go anywhere, especially after Season 12, which is based on a book, the first season to do so. Filming for ‘American Horror Story Season 13’ is underway. The first episode will air on September 24, 2026. You can check out the teaser here. Season 14 is also in development.

2. Saurus City (TBA)

‘Saurus City’ is an upcoming stop-motion animated film directed and written by Nathan Smith. The story revolves around a grizzled knight summoned to assist a young lady in distress. The kingdom of Saurus City is under threat, and together, they embark on a perilous journey, facing numerous challenges. Their mission is of the utmost importance: to deliver to the king and queen the one thing that can save the entire kingdom—a baby.

Emma Roberts lends her voice to the character Sasha Nutwagon. Alongside Roberts, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Dennis Quaid as the Rind Shrouded Knight, Ron Perlman as Slade Klossus, Julia Ormond as The Queen, Aimee Garcia as Elsabeth Raptor Knight, Tim Meadows as Filbin Nutwagon, Shona Kay as Raptor Knight, and Jonathan Gray as The King. The movie was screened at Cannes in May 2025 and awaits a release date. You can watch the teaser here.

3. The Technique (TBA)

Roberts will be seen in Brian McGreevy’s feature directorial debut, ‘The Technique,’ alongside Kelsey Asbille, Noomi Rapace, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Laura Harrier, and Ben Platt. The psychological thriller plot, written by McGreevy, centers on five actors who enroll in a mysterious week-long intensive led by a renowned but secretive instructor. While her former students have reached extraordinary heights in their careers, her unconventional methods remain unknown to outsiders. The project has reached its post-production stage. A release date and a teaser are eagerly awaited.

4. Hal (TBA)

Roberts will be seen alongside Jeffrey Donovan, Leslie Bibb, Alexander Ludwig, Ernie Hudson, Aidan Quinn, and Kevin Chapman in Mark Williams’s biographical drama ‘Hal.’ Mark Edwin Robinson wrote the screenplay. The movie will focus on Hal Donaldson, a journalist who meets Doree, a musician. As his career takes him to places of suffering, he witnesses crisis and inequality. The line between observing and acting blurs, drawing him toward creating Convoy of Hope. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has delivered hundreds of millions of meals and provided clean water to millions of people. Operating in dozens of countries, they’re recognized for their large-scale disaster relief operations, long-term community development programs, and ability to mobilize public-private partnerships to reach people others cannot. Post-production is underway.

5. A Body in the Woods (TBA)

Roberts will star in Stephen Cognetti’s horror movie ‘Body in the Woods.’ Written by Cognetti, the story follows Alice Lincoln (Roberts), a woman at the turn of the century living deep in the Marshall Woods, a place long-plagued by legends of a menacing witch. When Alice is left alone at her remote cabin to keep vigil over the body of an unidentified mine worker, unsettling disturbances in the dark lead Alice to fear the corpse may not be fully at rest. The appearance of a silent woman at the edge of the forest road traps Alice in a waking nightmare between the growing evil within and the nameless terror waiting beyond her door. Production will begin in September this year.

6. A Murder Uncorked (TBA)

Roberts will star in the rom-com ‘A Murder Uncorked,’ opposite Lucas Bravo. Ari Sandel will direct, based on a script by Karen McCullah, who adapted it from author Michele Scott’s seven-book murder mystery romance series. Bravo will play Derek, a handsome man who has just inherited a prestigious Napa Valley winery. He then meets Nikki, played by Roberts, a recently fired TV actress working as a waitress in a restaurant where he is dining. With sparks immediately flying, Derek offers Nikki a dream job working at his winery. But when a murder rocks the winery, the police suspect Derek of the crime, and it is up to him and Nikki to find the real murderer and keep their budding romance alive. Production is due to start in 2026.

7. Aquamarine (TBA)

Disney+ is developing the fantasy show ‘Aquamarine,’ based on the 2006 teen fantasy romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts. In addition to executive producing, Roberts will return as Claire Brown from the film as a guest star. The story follows teenage Coral (Kenzi Richardson), who moves to a seaside town and unravels the truth behind her mother’s disappearance, discovering her mother was a mermaid and awakening magical powers as secrets threaten to surface. The 2006 movie is loosely based on Alice Hoffman’s 2001 YA novel. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who directed the movie, is back to direct the pilot, which will be penned by Sarah Watson. The cast also includes Jake McDorman, Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton, and Annika Reese. Details regarding production are awaited.

8. Fourth Wall (TBA)

‘Fourth Wall’ is a thriller that Alexis Ostrander (Servant) is directing based on a script by Jerry Kontogiorgis. The film centers on a former child star (Roberts) from a popular ’90s television show. She is kidnapped and opens her eyes on the show’s set, surrounded by the rest of the cast. As she wonders what’s going on, she is forced to take on her iconic role, one she’s been trying to distance herself from her entire career. She must recreate the show’s most memorable moments while searching for a way to escape. Roberts is the only revealed cast member. Details regarding production are awaited.

9. Bride Wars (TBA)

Roberts has been cast in the upcoming Peacock comedy-drama series ‘Bride Wars,’ a series reimagining of the popular 2009 film ‘Bride Wars,’ featuring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway. Sascha Rothchild has written the story. Set against the charming backdrop of North Carolina, the show will introduce us to a big-city wedding planner (Emma Roberts) whose arrival in a small town sparks an epic showdown with a beloved local planner. As the two women battle to plan the same wedding, their rivalry quickly escalates into a larger clash over friendship, community, and, ultimately, love. The project is in pre-production.

10. Marriage Material (TBA)

Roberts will star alongside Matt Rife in Trish Sie’s comedy movie ‘Marriage Material.’ The story, written by Ben Agron and Brandon Feldman, follows the founder of a dating app, whose deadbeat husband’s alimony payments are bringing her a lot of cash crunch. So she decides to use it to find him a new wife before her company goes public. Production is yet to begin, and a release date is awaited.

11. Old Pals (TBA)

Roberts will star alongside Henry Winkler, Brian Cox, and Evan Rachel Wood in Wendey Stanzler’s comedy movie ‘Old Pals.’ Written by Rick Cisario, the movie follows two widowers, Ira (Winkler) and Jimmy (Cox), who have opposite personalities and are pushed together by their matchmaking daughters (Roberts & Wood). Their reluctant connection evolves into an unexpected friendship, showing how family can unite the most unexpected people. The project has yet to begin filming and receive a release date.

12. Expiration Dates (TBA)

Roberts will star in the feature adaptation of Rebecca Serle’s bestselling novel ‘Expiration Dates,’ backed by Amazon MGM Studios. Laura Lekkos will adapt. The novel follows a woman who receives paper slips from the universe with the date her relationship will expire. When a man comes along and defies the pattern, she begins to question her predetermined timeline. The Amazon MGM Studios project has yet to get a director. More details are awaited.

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