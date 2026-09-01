Ice Cube is a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry, boasting a stellar career as a rapper, songwriter, actor, and film producer. His journey into the world of cinema began in the early 1990s, with his compelling portrayal of Doughboy in John Singleton’s ‘Boyz n the Hood,’ a project deeply rooted in Ice Cube’s own rap song from 1987. However, it was in 1995 that he truly made his mark in Hollywood, co-writing and starring in the iconic comedy ‘Friday,’ which not only spawned a successful franchise but also transformed him into a bona fide movie star.

Beyond acting, Ice Cube also ventured into directing with ‘The Players Club.’ Over the years, he showcased his versatility in genres ranging from war comedies like ‘Three Kings’ to family comedies such as the ‘Barbershop’ series and buddy cop films like ‘21 Jump Street.’ Owing to the rapper-actor’s impressive filmography, the audience can’t help but wonder what exciting projects he is going to take up next. So here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Ice Cube.

1. 24 Jump Street (TBA)

‘24 Jump Street’ is finally happening with Cube, Jonah Hill, and Channing Tatum to return in their respective roles. The third installment in the cult-favorite R-rated crime-comedy franchise will be directed by Rodney Rothman. Rothman, Hill, and Meghan Malloy wrote the script. While the plot is under wraps, the movie will have underachieving cops Schmidt and Jenko go undercover as foreign exchange students for their next mission. Filming of the Columbia Pictures venture will begin in Q1 2027.

2. Last Friday (TBA)

Cube will star in and write the fourth installment of the ‘Friday’ cult classic comedy film franchise, titled ‘Last Friday.’ The Warner Bros. project will deal with the gentrification of their neighborhood. Chris Tucker and Mike Epps are expected to be back as Smokey and Craig Jones, respectively. We have to wait to find out what Cube has in store and if the movie proves to be worthy of its predecessors. The movie will begin filming later in 2026.

3. Are They Gone Yet? (TBA)

Cube and Nia Long are reuniting for Are They Gone Yet?,’ the third film in the ‘Are We There Yet?’ comedy film franchise, the first two being ‘Are We There Yet?’ (2005) and ‘Are We Done Yet?’ (2007). In this movie, written by Chris Hazzard and Mike Fontana, Nicholas ‘Nick’ J. Persons (Cube) faces his biggest challenge yet: grandkids. Long plays Suzanne Kingston-Persons. In the first movie, bachelor Nick is forced to adjust his lifestyle for his crush, Suzanne, after agreeing to transport her kids, Lindsey (Aleisha Allen) and Kevin (Philip Daniel Bolden), to their grandmother’s house in his prized Lincoln Navigator. The second part shows the family moving to the suburbs, where Nick clashes with their contractor, Chuck (John C. McGinley). Filming for ‘Are They Gone Yet?’ has yet to begin.

4. Ride Along 3 (TBA)

Ice Cube and Kevin Hart are all set to reprise their iconic roles as Ben Barber and James Payton, respectively, in ‘Ride Along 3.’ They are joined by Tika Sumpter, who will be back as James’s sister Angela Payton, and Shavon Majoi. Tim Story, who directed the first two movies, is back to helm this one as well. The first movie, ‘Ride Along,’ follows security guard Ben Barber, who must prove himself to his girlfriend Angela’s brother, top police officer James Payton, by “riding along” with James on a 24-hour patrol of Atlanta. In ‘Ride Along 2,’ the duo head to Miami to take down a drug dealer who is supplying drugs to Atlanta. It remains to be seen what new objective the duo will receive in the third one. Daniel Gold is working on the script. Details regarding the filming of the Universal Pictures project are awaited.

5. Lifeform (TBA)

Ice Cube also stars in a sci-fi thriller titled ‘Lifeform,’ a film set in 2125. Simon West was roped in to direct based on a script by Cube and Anthony Thorne. It follows a captain and his crew aboard a spacecraft who rescue a woman from an emergency escape pod but soon discover she has brought a dangerous extraterrestrial organism. Ice Cube produces the project with Jeff Kwatinetz and Thorne. The film is said to be in the pre-production stage; however, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production, and its release date remains unknown.

6. Accidentes (TBA)

‘Accidentes’ is a comedy film that revolves around two ambulance-chasing lawyers who compete with each other for frivolous lawsuits but have to come together to fight a case on behalf of a victim of an unethical pharmaceutical company. The story is by Danny Stepper, on which Brian Kehoe, Jim Kehoe, Van Robichaux, and Evan Susser based the screenplay. Ice Cube stars in the film in an undisclosed role, while the rest of the cast and the director have not been revealed yet. The project has been in pre-production for a long time without any updates regarding production.

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