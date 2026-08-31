Kristen Stewart’s career has been marked by versatility and critical acclaim, catapulting her from a promising young actress to a bona fide Hollywood star. She first gained widespread recognition with her portrayal of Sarah Altman in David Fincher’s 2002 thriller film ‘Panic Room.’ However, it was her role as Bella Swan in the wildly successful ‘Twilight’ saga (2008-2012) that catapulted her to international stardom. Yet, Stewart’s career has extended well beyond the realm of blockbuster franchises. Her performances in independent films such as ‘Adventureland’ (2009), ‘The Runaways’ (2010), ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’ (2014), and ‘Still Alice’ (2014) showcase her remarkable range as an actress.

Stewart’s career is a testament to her dedication to her craft and her ability to seamlessly transition between big-budget productions and intimate and character-driven films, solidifying her status as one of the most talented and respected actresses of her generation. The actress’s most recent appearance on the big screen was in ‘Crimes of the Future‘ in 2022. However, her fans need not worry, as here is an exciting list of her upcoming projects on the horizon!

1. The Wrong Girls (August 14, 2026)

Stewart will star alongside Seth Rogen, Alia Shawkat, and Kumail Nanjiani in Dylan Meyer’s stoner comedy movie ‘The Wrong Girls.’ The story, written by Meyers, follows two aimless young women who inadvertently gain telepathic abilities after ingesting an experimental drug. This pits them against dangerous rivals pursuing the same powerful substance. Stewart and Shawkat will play the two women. The cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Kate McKinnon, Geena Davis, Sugar Lyn Beard, Tony Hale, and LaKeith Stanfield. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on August 14, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Full Phil (2026)

Stewart will star alongside Woody Harrelson and Emma Mackey in Quentin Dupieux’s comedy drama ‘Full Phil.’ The story, penned by Dupieux, follows a rich American industrialist who attempts to reconnect with his daughter Madeleine (Stewart) during a luxurious trip to Paris. However, things go awry when French food, a 1950s horror movie, and a meddling hotel worker disrupt their plans. The cast also includes Tim Heidecker, Charlotte Le Bon, and Eric Wareheim. ‘Full Phil’ had its world premiere at the Midnight Screenings section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May. It is expected to be released in 2026 itself.

3. Flesh of the Gods (TBA)

Currently in pre-production, A24’s ‘Flesh of the Gods’ is to be directed by Panos Cosmatos (‘Mandy’). Based on a script by Cosmatos and Andrew Kevin Walker, it will star Kristen Stewart, Esmé Creed-Miles, and Wagner Moura. The film is an 80s-style vampire thriller about a married couple living in 1980s Los Angeles. Acting as a bridge between nightmare and fantasy, the film will show Raoul (Moura) and Alex (Stewart) exploring LA’s nightlife when they encounter a mysterious person known as Nameless (Creed-Miles), who seduces them into a world of hedonism and violence. Alba Baptista, Roland Møller, David Schütter, Chidi Ajufo, Maria Erwolter, and Isabelle Harriet are also cast. ‘Flesh of the Gods’ is undergoing post-production.

4. The Challenger (TBA)

Stewart has been roped in to play the role of NASA astronaut Sally Ride in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming limited series ‘The Challenger,’ which will drop on Prime Video. In 1983, Ride became the first American woman to go to space as part of the first diverse class of astronauts (not all white men) to be sent to space. The name of the space shuttle was Challenger. Ride is also the first known LGBT astronaut, a fact that came to light after she passed away in 2012. Maggie Cohn serves as showrunner, and she is also the one to adapt the screenplay from Meredith E. Bagby’s book ‘The New Guys.’ James Hawes will direct the series. Will Arnett will star as George Abbey, an influential NASA official often referred to as the architect of the modern astronaut corps. More details about the project, which will soon go into production, are awaited.

5. Sontag (TBA)

‘Sontag’ is an eagerly anticipated docu-drama under the direction of Kirsten Johnson. Johnson and Lisa Kron based the script on Ben Moser’s biography. The film delves into the life and times of Susan Sontag, a prominent writer and intellectual renowned for distilling intricate concepts in human rights and social justice into lucid, thought-provoking essays. Stewart takes on the pivotal role of Sontag. The project is a hybrid documentary, research project, experiment, film-within-a-film type thing,” as per Stewart. ‘Sontag’ began filming in 2023. It waits to be seen when it arrives.

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