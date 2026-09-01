Michael B. Jordan, born on February 9, 1987, in Santa Ana, California, has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most talented and sought-after actors. His journey in the entertainment industry began in the late 1990s when he made his first appearance in the television series ‘The Sopranos.’ However, it was in 2002 that he truly caught the industry’s attention with his role as Wallace in the acclaimed series ‘The Wire.’ This early exposure laid the foundation for a remarkable career.

Jordan’s breakthrough came with his portrayal of Oscar Grant in the critically acclaimed film ‘Fruitvale Station’ (2013), which earned him widespread recognition and paved the way for his role as Adonis Creed in the ‘Rocky’ spin-off film series, starting with ‘Creed’ (2015). His remarkable performance in ‘Creed’ and its sequel solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood. Jordan’s career continued to soar with outstanding roles in movies like ‘Black Panther’ (2018) as Erik Killmonger and ‘Just Mercy‘ (2019) as Bryan Stevenson, earning him numerous awards and nominations, including the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture. If his powerful punches and compelling performances leave you in awe, you’ll want to keep an eye on his upcoming projects listed below!

1. The Thomas Crown Affair (March 5, 2027)

Drawing inspiration from the 1968 original, which saw a 1999 remake featuring Pierce Brosnan, the Amazon MGM Studios-backed ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ is set to star Michael B. Jordan in a “reimagined” screenplay crafted by Drew Pearce. Jordan has directed too. This timeless crime drama revolves around the enigmatic billionaire Thomas Crown, who orchestrates a complex heist purely for the thrill, setting the stage for a high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase with a tenacious female insurance investigator. We can expect Jordan to play Crown, the protagonist Steve McQueen plays in the original movie. The cast also includes Paapa Essiedu, Aubrey Plaza, Jordan, Adria Arjona, Pilou Asbæk, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Aiysha Hart. Alan Trustman, writer of the 1968 film, serves as an executive producer on the project. The film is currently in the post-production phase and will be released on March 5, 2027. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

2. Miami Vice ’85 (May 19, 2028)

Jordan will star alongside Austin Butler in Joseph Kosinski’s feature reboot of ‘Miami Vice,’ titled ‘Miami Vice ’85.’ Jordan will play Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, while Butler will play James “Sonny” Crockett. The movie is based on the 1980s TV series, starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover detectives in South Florida. The story, penned by Dan Gilroy and Eric Warren Singer, explores the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami and is inspired by the first season of the landmark television series that influenced it. The movie is expected to begin later this year, and it will be shot for IMAX. The cast also includes Camila Morrone, Alden Ehrenreich, Danny Ramirez, and Whitney Peak. Filming will take place from October 2026 to February 2027. It will be released on May 19, 2028.

3. Battlefield (TBA)

Jordan will star in Christopher McQuarrie’s action drama ‘Battlefield,’ a feature adaptation of the popular first-person shooter video game franchise. McQuarrie will also write. The plot is under wraps, and Jordan is the only cast member revealed so far. EA (Electronic Arts), the force behind the game franchise, is producing the movie. More details are awaited.

4. I Am Legend 2 (TBA)

Michael B. Jordan has joined the cast of the highly anticipated ‘I Am Legend 2,’ sharing the spotlight with Will Smith, who is set to return to the screen as Robert Neville, a military scientist who is the sole survivor in virus-ravaged New York. He’s waging a fight against “Darkseekers,” mutants resembling vampires, trying to capture him as he searches for a cure. Francis Lawrence will direct. Although specifics regarding Jordan’s character remain shrouded in secrecy, it’s clear that both Smith and Jordan will serve as producers for the project. Smith’s character died in the theater version of the first film, but its DVD version features an alternate ending, showing that his character survived. The sequel will pick up from here. Michael B. Jordan’s character is the head of a new settlement in Connecticut. He is not Neville’s son.

Akiva Goldsman, who previously co-wrote the screenplay of the first film, which was an adaptation of Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name, will be writing the script for this renowned action sci-fi venture. ‘I Am Legend 2’ has reached its pre-production stage, and fans eagerly await further updates on this exciting cinematic endeavor.

5. Rainbow Six (TBA)

Tom Clancy’s acclaimed novel ‘Rainbow Six’ is poised for its long-awaited cinematic adaptation, with Jordan leading the cast and backed by Paramount Pictures. Excitingly, director Chad Stahelski, known for his work on action-packed films, including the John Wick movies, is set to steer this project, making it a highly anticipated follow-up to the 2021 thriller ‘Without Remorse.’ Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith wrote the story. In ‘Rainbow Six,’ viewers will witness Jordan’s character, John Clark, taking charge of a multinational anti-terrorist team alongside an ensemble cast including Maurice P. Kerry (rumored). As the plot unfolds, Clark confronts a massive conspiracy driven by ecological concerns that threaten humanity’s very existence. Currently in the pre-production stage, this film promises to bring Clancy’s gripping narrative to the big screen in grand fashion.

6. Creed IV (TBA)

The fourth installment in the ‘Creed’ franchise, which is a spin-off of the Sylvester Stallone-starrer boxing film franchise ‘Rocky,’ ‘Creed IV’ will show Jordan return to the screen as Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), who was a friend of Rocky Balboa. Stallone’s Rocky was Adonis’s trainer in ‘Creed’ (2015) and ‘Creed II’ (2018). ‘Creed III’ came out in 2023 and is directed by Jordan. The film’s plot is under wraps but Jordan, Tessa Thompson who plays Bianca, Adonis’s wife, and Mila Davis-Kent who plays Amara (daughter of Adonis and Bianca) will be back. When asked about the project during an interview with Variety, Jordan stated, “I think there are clever ways and interesting characters we’ve established that we might want to see where that goes, along with some introductions to new ones I have in mind. I still might be able to get a couple of really good swings at the franchise a bit more.” He also mentioned that a spin-off on Adonis’s daughter, Amara, has been picked up at Amazon. More details are awaited.

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