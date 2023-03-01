Where Was Creed 3 Filmed?

The sequel to ‘Creed 2’ and the third installment in the ‘Creed’ film series, ‘Creed 3’ is a sports drama movie directed by Michael B. Jordan, who also retains his role as Adonis “Donnie” Creed. The narrative picks up after the events of ‘Creed 2’ as Donnie has everything going perfectly fine for him, both in professional boxing as well as on the family front. However, things begin shaking up when his former childhood friend, Damian “Dame” Anderson, reenters his life after serving a long sentence in prison. Also a former boxing prodigy, Dame wants just a single chance to prove himself in the ring.

It leads to the former friends going head-to-head against each other, which turns out to be more than just a regular fight. It’s all in line for Donnie, while Dame has nothing to lose and everything to gain. The overall 9th installment in the ‘Rocky‘ film series, the boxing movie features a talented ensemble cast alongside Michael B. Jordan, including Jonathan Majors, Tessa Thompson, Spence Moore II, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu. The training and boxing sequences take place in some interesting locations, which is why you might wonder where ‘Creed 3’ was shot. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Creed 3 Filming Locations

‘Creed 3’ was filmed in Georgia, California, and Florida, specifically in Metro Atlanta, Los Angeles County, and Tampa. As per reports, the principal photography for the sports film officially commenced in January 2022 and wrapped up in early April of the same year. In a late February 2023 interview with Polygon, Michael B. Jordan was asked about the methods he used to film the fight scenes in the movie. He explained, “We used a lot of parallaxing shots (in which the camera is in motion while the subject and background appear to be moving at different speeds) for the fight scenes.”

Michael added, “Parallaxing shots happen in anime all the time; it’s part of the visual language of the medium. To do that in live action in a way that succeeds at getting at those same feelings and that effect is really tough to do. It’s damn near impossible, you know? It’s really, really hard.” Furthermore, he revealed that he used a Bolt camera grip for the fight sequences. Elaborating further, he said, “…It just hits every spot every time. We put a camera on top of that and programmed the movements so it gave us these really cool ramped slow-motion shots. That was really cool.” Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that make an appearance in the drama movie!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Many important portions of ‘Creed 3’ were lensed in Metro Atlanta, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia and the eighth largest in the entire country. The diner scene between Donnie and Dame, wherein the former invites the latter to come to the gym, was shot on location in Buckhead Diner at 3073 Piedmont Road Northeast in the city of Atlanta. Moreover, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members were also spotted recording a few scenes in Sandy Springs, the seventh largest city of Georgia situated in northern Fulton County.

Los Angeles County, California

A significant part of ‘Creed 3’ was also taped in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the nation. Throughout the movie, Damian can be seen training at various locations across Los Angeles county, including 1st Street in the city of Los Angeles and Muscle Beach Venice at 1800 Ocean Front Walk in the neighborhood of Venice. Moreover, several pivotal sequences, especially exteriors, were filmed around Dodger stadium at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue, the Sixth Street Bridge, and the Hollywood Sign, all of them in the city of Los Angeles.

Tampa, Florida

Additional portions of ‘Creed 3’ were shot in Tampa, the largest city in Florida’s Tampa Bay area and the third most populous city in the state. Reportedly, before the shooting officially began for the boxing film, in December 2021, some crowd shots were lensed in the Amalie Arena at 401 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

#PaulvsWoodley2 we in here. They are filming crowd scenes for Creed 3 also. pic.twitter.com/o0gQoXafdU — Jessie🎙 (@JNay_LSS) December 19, 2021

