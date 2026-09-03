From ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ to ‘Her’ to ‘Carol’ to ‘Mary Magdalene’ to ‘A Ghost Story’ to ‘Nightmare Alley’ to ‘Women Talking,’ Rooney Mara has proved time and again that her beauty is but a tool of nuance that she uses to catalyze her performances, making each as compelling as the others and yet distinct, unique, and special in their own ways. This has earned Academy Award nominations and Golden Globe nominations among numerous other awards and nominations. While her red carpet appearances showcase her fearless fashion outlook, her filmography stresses her versatility, which also throws light on her method acting skills that bring out authentic portrayals. Considering that she always brings something new to the table with every film, her upcoming projects assure us of the same.

1. Bucking Fastard (2026)

Sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara will star in Werner Herzog’s ‘Bucking Fastard.’ The film, penned by Herzog, is based on the true story of inseparable twin sisters, Joan and Jean, who were vaudeville performers as a part of the Gale Sisters during the 1930s. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom, Domhnall Gleeson, Simon Delaney, and Tadhg Murphy. The film had its world premiere in the main competition of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2026. A 2026 theatrical release date is awaited. You can check out the first look here.

2. Polaris (TBA)

From Lynne Ramsay, the director of the 2017 psychological thriller ‘You Were Never Really Here,’ comes a horror movie that is set in 1890s Alaska and brings an ice photographer face to face with the devil. The secrecy surrounding the plot, despite it being in post-production as of August 2023, is on par with the magnetic, mysterious personas of the lead actors, real-life couple Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix.

In all probability, Phoenix plays the ice photographer while Mara plays the devil. The question is whether she is literally the devil or if ‘devil’ is a metaphor. Ramsay also penned the screenplay. In ‘Polaris,’ Phoenix and Mara are sharing the screen space after featuring together in ‘Her,’ ‘Mary Magdalene,’ and ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.’ The developments of this project are in the dark, and details of its production are awaited.

3. Quest for Love (TBA)

Mara will star in ‘Quest for Love,’ a thriller feature to be directed by Antonia Campbell-Hughes. Written by Antonia Campbell-Hughes, the story, as per the official synopsis, follows the ruthlessly unsentimental yet alluring Maris (Rooney) as she tears into Paris with her estranged ten-year-old son, Maxy. Raised around her recently deceased father’s euthanasia work, she’s unsure if she’s even capable of feeling love. Settling into the charming Marais neighborhood, she explores her capacity for human connection with Maxy, who desperately craves his mother’s love. Magnetic and funny, Maris easily draws people into her orbit, but her nocturnal habits hint at a dangerous violence that lurks beneath the surface. Unlike his amoral mother, Maxy knows right from wrong – and he’s clever enough to use her tricks against her to survive. Maris re-ignites a relationship with Alex, a devoted old flame whose growing love for Maxy forces her to make a deadly choice between mother and son. Vicky Krieps is also cast. Filming has yet to begin.

4. Untitled Apple Studios/Rooney Mara Film (TBA)

Apple Studios has roped in Mara for its untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic, and we cannot keep calm, can we? To be directed by Luca Guadagnino, who made the 2017 romantic coming-of-age movie ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ the film’s plot, penned by playwright Michael Mitnick, is still under wraps. However, we can expect the film to showcase the life of Hepburn, considered one of the world’s greatest actresses, from multiple angles, likely following her personal life, her filmography, her philanthropic work (Hepburn served as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador), and her fashion legacy. Hepburn’s most popular classics include ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ ‘Roman Holiday,’ ‘My Fair Lady,’ and ‘Sabrina.’ The movie is currently in its pre-production stage, which may be due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Further updates about the rest of the cast, production, and release date are awaited.

Read More: Is Mary Magdalene a True Story?