From ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ to ‘Her’ to ‘Carol’ to ‘Mary Magdalene’ to ‘A Ghost Story’ to ‘Nightmare Alley’ to ‘Women Talking,’ Rooney Mara has proved time and again that her beauty is but a tool of nuance that she uses to catalyze her performances, making each as compelling as the others and yet distinct, unique, and special in their own ways. This has earned her two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a BAFTA nomination among numerous other awards and nominations.

Be it her sense of fashion or her acting, Mara belongs to the tier of stars who aren’t afraid to explore. While her red carpet appearances showcase her fearless fashion outlook, her filmography stresses her versatility which also throws light on her method acting skills that bring out authentic portrayals. Considering that she always brings something new to the table with every film, her upcoming projects assure us of the same. If you are intrigued about Mara’s upcoming performances, you are at the right place!

1. Polaris (2024)

From Lynne Ramsay, the director of the 2017 psychological thriller ‘You Were Never Really Here,’ comes a horror movie that is set in 1890s Alaska and brings an ice photographer face to face with the devil. The secrecy surrounding the plot, despite it being in post-production as of August 2023, equals in level with the magnetic mysterious personas of the lead actors, real-life couple Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix.

In all probability, Phoenix plays the ice photographer while Mara plays the devil. The question is if she is literally the devil or if ‘devil’ is a metaphor. Ramsay also penned the screenplay. In ‘Polaris,’ Phoenix and Mara are sharing the screen space after featuring together in ‘Her,’ ‘Mary Magdalene,’ and ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.’ The movie is expected to release in 2024. Further updates, which are a lot in number, are awaited.

2. La Cocina (TBA)

Based on ‘The Kitchen,’ a play by Arnold Wesker, ‘La Cocina’ is a drama movie that showcases a busy New York City restaurant, where people of cultures from all over the world rush in at lunchtime. It is both directed and adapted for the big screen by Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios, whose well-known credits include ‘Güeros,’ which is the recipient of 5 Ariel Awards, Mexico’s Oscar equivalent. The movie is shot in Mexico and New York City. The cast includes Mara, John Pyper-Ferguson, Oded Fehr, Laura Gómez, James Waterston, Raúl Briones, Finnerty Steeves, and Lee R. Sellars. The film is currently in its post-production stage but we haven’t received a release date yet.

3. The Island (TBA)

Directed by Paweł Pawlikowski, who won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for his Polish movie ‘Ida,’ ‘The Island’ is a thriller movie that revolves around an American couple who abandons society to build their own paradise on a deserted island. Unfortunately, their “Eden” grabs the eyes of a European countess who, along with her two lovers, arrives at the island with the motive of building a luxury hotel on it. This sparks a psychological war between the two parties, one propelled by jealousy, seduction, betrayal, and finally murder. Pawlikowski also penned the screenplay.

‘The Island’ is another movie for which Mara and Phoenix are teaming up together and they are expected to play the American couple in the movie. We are yet to find out who plays the countess and her lovers. The movie was supposed to go on floors in May 2023 but the SAG-AFTRA strike put production on hold. Thus, it is currently in its pre-production stage and further updates about production and even a potential release date are awaited.

4. Untitled Apple Studios/Rooney Mara Film (TBA)

Apple Studios has roped in Mara for its untitled Audrey Hepburn biopic and we cannot keep calm, can we? Directed by Luca Guadagnino, who made the 2017 romantic coming-of-age movie ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ the film’s plot, penned by playwright Michael Mitnick, is still under wraps. However, we can expect the film to showcase the life of Hepburn, considered one of the world’s greatest actresses, from multiple angles, likely following her personal life, her filmography, her philanthropic work (Hepburn served as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador), and her fashion legacy.

Hepburn’s most popular classics include ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ ‘Roman Holiday,’ ‘My Fair Lady,’ and ‘Sabrina.’ The movie is currently in its pre-production stage, which, like ‘The Island,’ can be a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Further updates about the rest of the cast, production, and release date are awaited.

