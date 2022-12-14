Allan Mathis: Where is Hardee’s Ex-Manager Now?

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Pick Up The Phone’ is a chilling docu-series that chronicles how restaurants and fast food chains across the United States fell victim to a shocking hoax call that made managers perform illegal strip searches on employees. Managers across the country received a call from a person impersonating a police officer and were ordered to strip search as well as sexually abuse a specific employee. Unfortunately, the person behind the calls has never been identified, although there were several lawsuits against the managers and corporations involved. Allan Mathis was one such manager who found himself in trouble after following what the caller ordered him to do. Allan later mentioned that even though he believed he was helping his employee get out of a difficult situation, he had no idea about the danger awaiting him. Well, let’s dive into the details and find out where Allan is at present, shall we?

Who Is Allan Mathis?

A resident of Rapid City, South Dakota, Allan Mathis was a manager at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city at the time of the incident. People who knew him described him as a capable manager who rarely put a foot out of line and always looked out for his employees. Moreover, Allan was known to be a stickler for rules and, while interviewed on the Netflix show, claimed that he did not have malicious intent behind the strip search he was asked to conduct. However, the heinous and shocking incident left a permanent mark on the local community.

On June 5, 2003, Allan was working at the Hardee’s restaurant when he received a call from a person posing as a police officer. The caller identified one of his employees as someone suspected of thievery and ordered Allan to conduct a strip search on her inside his office. The employee later mentioned that Allan called her to his office and had her strip naked. He then took her clothes and put them in her car before forcing her to call him “sir.” The supposed police officer then began guiding Allan on how to conduct the search, and he allegedly complied. A CCTV camera that captured the incident showed how the employee was made to jump up and down naked and sit on Allan’s lap. She was also forced to allow Allan to touch her private parts and had to agree to a cavity search. Moreover, throughout the ordeal, the manager did not seem to be perturbed, and the employee was only allowed to leave once a shift supervisor took over Allan’s place.

Where is Allan Mathis Today?

Once allowed to walk out of the restaurant, the employee immediately reported the incident to the police. Authorities subsequently conducted their own investigation, and since the CCTV footage detailed the abuse, they found enough evidence to arrest Allan and charge him with kidnapping and second-degree rape. Once put on trial, Allan insisted on his innocence and claimed he was merely following the orders of someone he thought was a police officer. Besides, when asked about his rationality and why he did not question the caller, Allan even said, “He was very convincing, very demanding, he had answers for everything. Every question that I came up with he had answers that made sense to me.”

Nevertheless, the jury eventually decided that there wasn’t enough proof to convict Allan, and the manager was acquitted of all charges in 2004. At present, Allan prefers to keep his life under wraps, although he did appear on the Netflix show to share his experience. However, from the looks of it, he quit Hardee’s soon after the incident and was the general manager at Marlins Family Restaurant & Roadhog Lounge from 2010 to 2013. Besides, current sources state that the ex-Hardee’s manager still resides with his family in Rapid City, South Dakota.

