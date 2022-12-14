David Stewart: Where is Previously Suspected Hoax Caller Now?

With ‘Don’t Pick Up the Phone’ delving into the way a hoax caller targeted fast food chains across the US to degrade their young employees, we get an insight into the dark side of human nature. After all, it charts not only an impersonating police officer’s efforts to have managers strip-search their subordinates but also the determination of real-life detectives to apprehend the perpetrator. So since the probes into this heinous scam, reportedly lasting at least 12 years, starting in 1992, pointed towards none other than David Richard Stewart, let’s find out more about him, shall we?

Who is David Stewart?

Although a married father of five and a prison guard at the privately handled Bay Correctional Facility in Panama City, Florida, David was arrested on the crudest charges in the summer of 2004. He was actually extradited to Bullitt County in Kentucky first before being formally indicted on the felony counts of impersonating a law officer, soliciting sodomy, as well as soliciting sexual abuse. That’s because it was believed he was behind the 3½ hour-long April 9 physical, sexual, and mental assault of 18-year-old Mount Washington McDonald’s employee Louise Ogborn via the hoax.

As if this wasn’t enough, investigators from over 30 states, especially Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Utah, then began looking into David in connection to several similar cases. The primary reason behind the same was the eerily identical modus operandi — the fraud calls to every establishment comprised of a calm, patient, and authoritative male claiming to be an officer. He then always insisted he was investigating a severe theft before providing a very common description for his “suspect,” just to convince managers to conduct strip searches on his behalf.

Once this initial step was done, the actual criminal reportedly carefully groomed each situation into full-fledged assaults, making the incidents nothing short of long-distance kidnappings and rapes. The fact all calls were later positively traced back to AT&T prepaid calling cards right in Panama City also proved vital for detectives, particularly as it enabled them to narrow down their search. That’s how they caught David on fuzzy surveillance footage, seemingly buying the exact card used during Louise’s case from a local Walmart, along with those used in two other parallel matters.

Where is David Stewart Now?

Despite the aforementioned footage resulting in David’s apprehension in 2004, he was released on a reduced $100,000 bail (from around $500,00 0) shortly after and allowed to return to Florida. It then took a little more than two years for him to face trial, only for it to end with his acquittal because the evidence against him was purely circumstantial. Since then, from what we can tell, David has preferred to stay well away from the limelight.

