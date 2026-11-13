Allen 2: Will it Happen? Theories

Helmed by Daley Pearson and Jeffrey Walker, Netflix’s ‘Allen’ follows the sudden return of a little wide-eyed extraterrestrial since he first stepped on Earth 20 years ago. The last time he was here, a young boy named Petey befriended him and named him “Allen.” Turns out, Petey never stopped hoping for a reunion, and with his wish ultimately granted, things seem to be looking up. Except, this time Allen seems to have descended with a purpose, specifically, to launch an alien invasion with the help of parasites squirming inside Petey. After a whole lot of chaos and confusion, Allen eventually comes to understand the beauty and retreats, only for the ending to hint at a potential return. Despite the cliffhanger, neither Netflix nor the creative team has given any updates on a potential sequel in the making, leaving fans curious.

The Minds Behind Allen Want to Continue the Story Forward in Imaginative Ways

While the makers of ‘Allen’ have expressed a genuine desire to continue this story with a sequel, there has been no confirmation in that direction by Netflix as of writing. Creator Daley Pearson told Brisbane Times that he and his team have ideas about what a new Allen story might look like, but they want to gauge whether audiences respond positively to the first film. That adds a lot of context to the cliffhanger ending, which hints at Allen potentially returning to Earth a year later. While his dynamic with Petey may have reached a satisfactory conclusion, a sequel could very well move on to other human characters or even introduce more aliens into the narrative.

Notably, Pearson has already considered adding more alien characters to stand alongside Allen, albeit humorously. Recalling the original animatronics version of Allen that was scrapped for looking too severe, Pearson jokingly proposed bringing it back “for a sequel if we needed the bad version of Allen.” This isn’t necessarily the direction this story might take, though, as a lot depends on which bits of the film resonate with the viewers the most. Notably, ‘Allen’ was initially envisioned as a television series, before being turned into a film. This can, in theory, mean there are many potential Allen storylines already mapped out, but ultimately it’s Netflix’s decision to make the call.

Allen 2 Can be About the Whole World Learning About Aliens

The defining theme of ‘Allen’ seems to be about growing up and understanding the adult experience, and while this is important for Petey’s story arc, the possibilities regarding Allen are still endless. He can always return to make friends with a younger generation, and there is already a setup for this in the form of Cameron. It is no coincidence that Allen’s voice is heard in a baby monitor, after all, and there is a certain appeal to him bringing joy and teaching valuable lessons to the child of his original friends from Earth. This can also bring the larger ensemble back to the screen, this time examining Petey’s new, more mature role. Fans are also curious about whether he and Sarah end up together, and the ambiguity surrounding this relationship might be a creative decision in and of itself, designed to generate a demand for a sequel.

When it comes to alien movies and TV shows, there is a pool of archetypes and potential plotlines that are essentially evergreen. In the case of ‘Allen,’ the biggest potential story arc, that of Allen actually being discovered by the rest of the world as an alien entity, has remained completely untapped. Each time Allen steps back onto Earth, there is a risk of his being captured by malicious people, and this tension could easily serve as the basis for a sequel. On the other hand, there is always the possibility of Allen inviting friends from his home planet, and there is no guarantee that all of them are as friendly as he is. Since we already know about the alien species’ plans for an invasion, Allen might just have to become a mediator for humanity, in what can be a perfect genre-mash of a sequel if Netflix gives the greenlight.

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