Allen Knoll: Where is the Bethel Boys Academy Survivor Now?

If there’s one thing HBO Max’s ‘Teen Torture, Inc.’ makes evident, it’s that most of the harrowing experiences Allen Knoll endured as a youngster were not isolated in any way, shape, or form. That’s why he took all his grief, pain, as well as trauma related to the troubled teen industry and transformed it into a drive to help those who can not or have not been able to help themselves. After all, he knows his alma mater, Bethel Boys Academy in Mississippi (now closed), is not the only youth treatment establishment to have faced severe allegations of abuse over the years.

Allen Knoll Believes He Was Abandoned in More Ways Than One

Although born and raised in an admittedly broken home in the Seattle Metropolitan Area of Western Washington, it wasn’t until Allen was nine that his world truly shattered apart for the worst. That’s when a family friend whom he believed to be an uncle molested him, driving him to begin acting out — per his account, he did so because he simply didn’t know how to voice his feelings. The truth is his mother was already taking him to family counseling owing to their household situations, but he vehemently maintains he was a “good kid” right until he was sexually assaulted.

Allen concedes he was always rather hyperactive, yet it wasn’t until after the incident that he became fierce and went as far as to threaten to burn himself with a clothing iron one day. His mother and second stepfather had to hold him down until an ambulance arrived, following which a counselor suggested he be sent to Bethel Boys Academy for behavioral correction. And so, at the age of 10, he was sent to Mississippi, where his fellow batchmates ranged from attempted killers and drug addicts to those just there for bad grades, but most of them were older.

Allen does claim to have been phsycially and emotionally abused there, yet he maintains what hurt him the most was his family’s abandonment and seeming lack of care. It wasn’t the alleged motorboating, dog chases, or fights he had to endure that left him heartbroken, it was the feeling of nobody caring for him enough to listen to him. That’s partly why he is still friends with the ones he’d made back there, including Dave Bowsher – he asserts he knows he is broken and still only gradually healing, but the comradery of fellow survivors helped him along the way.

Allen Knoll is an Advocate, Author, and Entrepreneur

It was in 2018 that Allen chose to come forward with his experiences for the first time, and he did so with a book titled ‘Surviving Bethel: A True Story of Surviving Torture and Abuse.’ Then came his decision to help others, as a result of which he co-founded the non-profit Troubled Teen Advocate Group, at which he serves as a Board of Directors member to this day. As if that’s not enough, he has since even co-established Bowsher and Knoll Enterprises LLC with Dave Bowsher, where both of them serve in equal capacity as producers too.

As for Allen’s advocacy, he is determined to bring reform to the troubled teen industry so as to ensure no one ever has to go through what he did, all the while ensuring fellow survivors understand they are now alone. That’s why he has never shied away from speaking before Congress on related matters, as well as testifying at the Capitol of various states in the hopes they pass a bill that would bring regulation to the industry. In fact, in 2021, he, Dave, plus several survivors, helped the state of Missouri turn two bills into law, both of which are dedicated to protecting the teens of the state on every level.

Allen Knoll Leads a Relatively Private Life

Despite Allen’s public standing, it appears as if he prefers to keep his personal life quite private these days. From what we can tell, he is happily romantically involved at the moment, but he chooses not to share much about her or their relationship. All we know is that the couple often spends time with Dave and his wife Laura at their home, along with their kids, before indulging in good food and even better adventures. After all, like Dave, Allen is an outdoor activities enthusiast, nature lover, and sports fanatic – the Seattle Seahawks Football team is this Seattle resident’s all-time favorite.

Read More: Dave Bowsher: Where is the Bethel Boys Academy Survivor Now?