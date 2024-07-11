Dave Bowsher: Where is the Bethel Boys Academy Survivor Now?

As a documentary series shining a light upon the troubled teen industry (TTI) through the eyes of those to have actually experienced it, HBO Max’s ‘Teen Torture, Inc.’ is simply chilling. That’s because it incorporates not just exclusive interviews but also archival footage to really underscore how facilities that claim to help such youngsters often do more harm than good. Amongst those to thus feature in this original is Bethel Boys Academy survivor David “Dave” Bowsher, whose time at this institution changed him in ways no one can even imagine.

Dave Bowsher Can Still Recall the Alleged Abuse Many Like Him Faced

It was reportedly back when Dave was merely 16 in 1996 that he sadly fell into the wrong sort of crowd and ended up smoking weed and drinking alcohol to the point it became a genuine problem. However, instead of sending him to the juvenile system, it was decided he’d be sent to Bethel Boys Academy in Lucedale, Mississippi, where he didn’t want to go. In fact, he would run away whenever they tried to send him, and it took five police officers, a bounty hunter, plus handcuffs for him to be sent there – it was forceful in every sense of the word.

Dave still vividly remembers feeling scared there because there were all types of children enrolled alongside him: those who’d gone as far as to stab others and those whose only issue was bad grades. Nevertheless, they were all treated equally; according to his accounts, this involved them being pushed to their extremes and physically abused because “the goal was to break you down, make your life hell.” After all, that’s when they could be remolded into, hopefully, model children who complied with every order without hesitation or questions.

But alas, the worst aspect for Dave was the fact he couldn’t even open up to his family about what was happening because all his calls and letters were being screened by the staff. “As the years went on, it just kept getting worse and worse and worse and worse and worse and worse and worse,” he said before elaborating that Bethel’s techniques also included repeated drowning and resuscitation, waterboarding, dog bites, plus other such near-torturous techniques. What got him through was the sense of comradeship he felt with some of his fellow teens, especially Allen Knoll, whom he still considers his best friend.

Dave Bowsher Now Appears to be a Dedicated Activist

While there’s no denying Dave endured a lot during his time at Bethel Boys Academy, he has never let it define him because he knew the only way he could make a difference and ensure it doesn’t happen to anyone else is if he turns his trauma to power. And that’s precisely what he did alongside Allen Knoll – The Art Institute of Seattle graduate has co-founded the Troubled Teen Advocate Group, where he currently serves as president. As if that’s not enough, he’s even a co-founder and producer at Bowsher & Knoll Enterprises LLC and has since been doing his best to bring legislative change across the nation to help protect the youth.

In fact, most recently, Dave and Allen, alongside several of their fellow survivors, gave a testimony in Missouri detailing exactly how the troubled teen industry is far from what people believe it to be. Their efforts made a difference because the state subsequently passed bills that put proper regulations into place to help protect teens’ mental, physical, as well as emotional well-being. “This bill will help protect youth throughout the state from abuse,” Allen penned following Bill 557’s signing into law. “[This] happened because every survivor matters and has had the courage to share their story! Thank you to all involved. Special thanks to Rudy Veit and Keri Ingle for sponsoring this bill and carrying it through!”

Dave Bowsher Has a Joyous Personal Life

Since Dave’s early experiences and professional journey are both quite public, it’s understandable that he now wishes to protect his personal life and loved ones from any possible scrutiny. Therefore, he rarely shares much regarding the same, yet we know he’s happily married to a kind, loving, and caring woman named Laura, with whom he has settled in Seattle, Washington. The couple seems to share three adorable young children too, with whom their father is proud to explore his interests in outdoor adventures, MMA sports, plus ATV/dirt-bike riding. In other words, it appears as if they all love to spend some quality time together as a family.

