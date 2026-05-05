Allison Moon: What Happened to Geoffrey Paschel’s Ex Wife?

In 2021, Geoffrey Paschel stood trial on charges of assault brought by Kristen Chapman. Prosecutors brought several of his former partners to the stand to testify against him, one of whom was Allison Moon. During her testimony, she spoke about her relationship and marriage with the accused, as well as what she had allegedly experienced. Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ season 2, particularly the episode titled ‘Primetime Predator,’ features parts of her testimony that helped strengthen the case against Geoffrey.

Allison Moon Accused Geoffrey Paschel of Abuse During the Course of Their Marriage

Allison Moon said that she first met Geoffrey Paschel in late 2006, when she was in her early 20s and he was in his late 20s. Just a few months into dating, they got married on January 1, 2007, and Allison moved in with him at his house in Knoxville, Tennessee. She noted that the home was in a rural area, which was very different from what she was used to. In her testimony, she alleged that about four months into their marriage, Geoffrey physically attacked her for the first time. She described it as part of a cycle, where such alleged incidents would occur, and then he would allegedly apologize and seek forgiveness. Allison also said that whenever they had an argument, he would allegedly break her phone or take away her access to it.

Allison described that in each confrontation, she often felt isolated, as her car keys would sometimes go missing or her engine would be disabled. She accused her former husband of using these tactics to allegedly make her feel unsafe and cut off from others. Allison and Geoffrey welcomed their son, Cayvan Paschel, in 2012. She said that when their son was about a year and a half old, Geoffrey allegedly assaulted her again, after which she packed her bags and left with her child. Allison shared that she stayed in Florida with her parents, and on one occasion, Geoffrey allegedly showed up and backed her into a room. She testified that she called the police and reported the incident, though she did not file charges.

Allison Moon Remarried and Moved to Washington to Rebuild Her Life

In August 2013, Allison Moon filed for divorce from Geoffrey Paschel, and it was finalized in June 2014. The separation appeared to proceed without major issues for some time, until 2017, when Allison sought sole custody of their son. In the affidavits and documents she filed for the request, she alleged that Geoffrey had been dealing drugs and accused him of using his children as a “mule.” However, the decision of the court on the allegations has not been made publicly available. Allison also submitted affidavits in support of Brittany Paschel, Geoffrey’s fourth wife, during her divorce proceedings.

Allison took the stand in October 2021 in the case against Geoffrey filed by Kristen Chapman. On the stand, she gave an account of her relationship and alleged that she had been physically, emotionally, and sexually abused by her former husband during the course of their marriage. Allison has since moved to Seattle, Washington, and is now married again. She has kept most of her life private and has not appeared in the media or spoken publicly about the case beyond her testimony. It appears she has chosen to focus on rebuilding her life and maintaining her privacy, avoiding public attention and scrutiny.

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