Sabrina Grigsby: What Happened to Geoffrey Paschel’s Second Ex-Wife?

Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ features the stories of people who have been in relationships with violent and dangerous individuals. In the episode titled ‘Primetime Predator’ from season 2, Sabrina Grigsby speaks about her marriage and relationship with Geoffrey Paschel. She discussed how they met and what the relationship allegedly became over time. Her perspective adds to the account shared by Kristen Chapman, who later filed charges against Geoffrey.

Sabrina Grigsby Accused Geoffrey Paschel of Dealing Drugs From Their Home

Sabrina Grigsby was 25 years old when she first met Geoffrey Paschel at a Halloween party. They were both attracted to each other and soon began dating. After almost a year, on April 1, 1998, they got married. He had been married before to his high school sweetheart, but that relationship had ended, and Sabrina believed he was ready to start a life with her. Sabrina said that not long after, their first son, Paxton, was born. She also shared that during this time, Geoffrey was not only allegedly using drugs but had also started dealing as well. She recalled that people would often come to their house, and she had to allegedly keep her baby secluded in one room.

In June 2000, Geoffrey was arrested on drug possession charges and was handed a 30-month sentence. Sabrina said that at first she was scared to live without him, but over time she began to feel a sense of freedom. She claimed that he had allegedly abused and controlled her. According to her account, he began sending her letters while he was behind bars, asking for her forgiveness. In July 2003, when he was released, Geoffrey returned home, and Sabrina said the alleged abuse became worse. She shared that things were getting out of hand and she was planning to leave, but in 2006, he filed for divorce himself.

Sabrina Grigsby Shares Two Sons With Geoffrey Paschel

Sabrina Grigsby has two sons with Geoffrey, Paxton and Dakota. She has accused her former husband of using their children as pawns for his own gain. She also claimed that he did not genuinely care for his sons and had them appear on the reality TV series ‘90 Day Fiancé’ to allegedly shape his public image. She has been living in Greenback, Tennessee, and has no contact with her former husband. In 2019, after Kristen Chapman filed charges against Geoffrey, Sabrina reached out to her, and the two have remained in touch. Sabrina has said that she was always concerned for the people Geoffrey went on to date after their divorce. Otherwise, she has kept a low profile and stayed out of the public eye.

Read More: Kristen Chapman: Where is Geoffrey Paschel’s Ex-Fiance Now?