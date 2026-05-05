Kristen Chapman: Where is Geoffrey Paschel’s Ex-Fiance Now?

In 2019, police in Knoxville, Tennessee, received a call for help from Kristen Wilson. She reported that she had been assaulted by her then-fiancé, Geoffrey Paschel. Officers responded to the scene and placed him under arrest. It was only a month later that he began filming for a dating reality TV series. Kristen said that during that time, she reached out to his former partners and relationships and discovered an alleged pattern of abuse. In the episode titled ‘Primetime Predator’ of Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ season 2, Kristen speaks for the first time about the case, which drew a lot of media attention.

Kristen Chapman Gave a Detailed Account of the Assault She Faced in 2019

In 2017, Kristen Wilson was content with her life. She had recently started working as a third-grade school teacher and enjoyed her job. She had been in a long-term relationship with her high school boyfriend, but both felt they needed to explore other possibilities and decided to break up. By the end of that year, Kristen said she joined online dating apps and came across the profile of a man named Geoffrey Ian. There was an instant connection, and after their first date at a Mexican restaurant, she felt there was potential in the relationship. Kristen said things progressed quickly after that. Geoffrey told her that he had previously been married to a woman named Brittany and had two young children with her. Geoffrey introduced his kids to Kristen, and she said they quickly became quite close to her.

In the episode, Kristen claims that he never told her about his wife, Allison Paschel, and that she only discovered this when she traced a phone number. Kristen said that one day she noticed some mail he had received addressed to Geoffrey Paschel, and only then did she learn his real name. She said that when she confronted him, he allegedly dismissed her doubts and gave different explanations for his words. Kristen explained that she was very much in love with him and did not initially see it as a problem. She began spending more time at Geoffrey’s house, which was located on the outskirts of Knoxville. In March 2018, when one of Geoffrey’s sons passed away, Kristen said she wanted to be there for him.

Kristen said that in the months that followed, Geoffrey allegedly became violent with her and began to physically and mentally harm her. She said he also allegedly locked her in the house and did not allow her to leave. She added that she was stuck in a cycle where she would block him, and he would allegedly beg her to take him back, and she did. In March 2019, while they were on holiday with his family in Destin, Florida, he proposed, and she accepted. On June 8, 2019, Kristen said she and Geoffrey were out with friends, and when they returned, he began assaulting her. She described being pushed against a wall and grabbed by the throat. She said he eventually calmed down and told her to go to sleep, but she was worried she may have suffered a concussion. When he fell asleep, she ran out of the house and went to a neighbor’s home, where she called 911 and reported the incident.

Kristen Chapman is Happily Married to her High School Sweetheart Today

Kristen Wilson was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a concussion along with several other injuries. A day after his arrest on June 9, 2019, Geoffrey posted bail. Alongside the criminal charges, Kristen also filed a civil case seeking a protective order against him. She eventually got in touch with Allison Paschel and Sabrina Grigsby, Geoffrey’s ex-wives, and said she found a great deal of solidarity and empathy from them. After some delays, in October 2021, when Geoffrey’s trial began, Kristen testified against him. She detailed the assault, which contributed to his conviction on charges including aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communications.

Kristen said she was glad to see her perpetrator behind bars. She has since moved on from the experience and entered a new chapter of her life. She reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Cory Chapman, and the couple reportedly got married in December 2019. She has since added her husband’s surname to her own and goes by Kristen Wilson Chapman. They are very happy in their home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Her dog, Zoe, is always by her side, and her friends and family are pleased to see her thriving and doing well.

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