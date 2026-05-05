Are Geoffrey and Varya From 90 Day Fiancé Still Together?

Love stories that unfold on reality TV often have a different dynamic and exist in a very unique environment. However, some relationships continue to remain at the center of attention, like that of Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina. The couple is mentioned in Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever,’ season 2, particularly in the episode titled ‘Primetime Predator.’ In the episode, several of Geoffrey’s former partners voice their accusations against him, alleging that he was an abusive partner or husband.

Geoffrey and Varya Broke Up For a Brief Period Before Getting Back Together

Geoffrey Paschel stated that he first started talking to Varya Malina through an online dating site. She was from Russia, and he said that she really evoked his interest and made him believe in love once again. However, this was also the time when Kristen Wilson Chapman said that he was dating her and had allegedly proposed to her in March 2019. Geoffrey and Kristen ended their relationship in June 2019, when she filed charges of assault and battery against him in Knoxville, Tennessee. In July 2019, filming of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ season 4 began. In the series, Geoffrey made his way from Knoxville to Russia to meet Varya for the first time in person.

As the two of them met, Geoffrey expressed that he had never felt the way he did with Varya. He told her about the charges that had been filed against him and alleged that his ex-girlfriend and former wives had come together to defame him. In a short while, he even popped the question of marriage, but Varya was unsure. She turned him down, feeling that the relationship was moving too quickly. It seemed like the couple would not continue on the series, but in late 2020, Varya surprised him at his house, and they got back together. They made their relationship official, and she stayed by his side during his trial in October 2021 as well.

Geoffrey and Varya Have Continued to Express Their Love for One Another

It seemed like Geoffrey Paschel’s going behind bars would be a big hurdle in his relationship with Varya Malina. Even before the series aired, there was a lot of outcry from the public once Geoffrey’s criminal record, charges, and allegations came to light, but Varya maintained her support for him. She was there for him at his sentencing and has even been to prison to visit him. She has spoken about her experiences in several interviews, where she maintained that she would always be by his side. She has also said that seeing him behind bars has been difficult for her and that the criticism she has received from the public has been emotionally draining.

Geoffrey and Varya have continued their relationship despite the many ups and downs. He is still behind bars, and Varya has often expressed how much she misses him. In November 2023, she said that instead of letting the situation hold her back, she planned to use this time apart to travel, explore, and see more of the world, describing it as her form of therapy and escape. Every Valentine’s Day since they have been together, she has celebrated it, and even though they are not physically together, she has consistently expressed her love for him. They appear happy with each other, and while it is unclear what things will be like once he is released, they are making it work for now and present themselves as a strong couple.

Geoffrey is Behind Bars in Tennessee and Varya is Making Content as a Travel Influencer

Geoffrey Paschel has always kept his career diversified. He is an actor who has performed in independent films like ‘Marvelous,’ ‘Duplicitous,’ and ‘Vote.’ He also worked as a real estate developer in Tennessee, but after his reality TV debut, he shifted focus toward creating online content and building a presence as a television personality with fans. He is now serving his sentence in a prison in Tennessee. He will be eligible for parole in 2038, as he was handed an 18-year sentence.

Varya Malina worked as a TV and radio presenter in Russia. She is now a green card holder in the US and has been exploring her new country. She is a content creator and has around 299K followers on Instagram and an even larger audience on TikTok. Adventure and solo female travel are central themes of her content, which she regularly documents online. Along with this, she also collaborates on brand deals and sponsorships. She continues to build her public presence while sharing her experiences of travel and lifestyle with her audience.

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