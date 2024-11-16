Where is Alyssa Burkett’s Family Now?

When Alyssa Burkett was tragically shot and killed outside her workplace on October 2, 2020, the police initially had no clear suspects. Witnesses reported seeing a man in disguise, but when they spoke to Alyssa’s family, they pointed them toward her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Beard. In CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours’ titled ‘The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett,’ Alyssa’s mother, Teresa Collard, and her younger sister, Madison Grimes, shared their memories of Alyssa’s life. They also discussed how they continue to honor and preserve her legacy.

Alyssa Burkett’s Family Gave Insights Which Helped Nab Her Killer

Teresa Ann Burkett was married to Josh Forsyth when she welcomed her daughter, Alyssa Ann Burkett, on December 31, 1995. The couple, who were living in Mesquite, Texas, at the time, worked hard to provide Alyssa with a bright future. They later had another daughter, Taylor Forsyth. However, their marriage eventually ended. Despite the split, the two prioritized maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. Over time, Alyssa embraced her blended family, welcoming her younger sister, Madison Grimes, and her brothers, Landon and Tyler Collard. It was a lively, loving household filled with happiness.

Alyssa’s family was aware of her troubled relationship with Andrew Beard and disapproved of it. They alleged that he had been harassing her and fighting her for custody of their daughter, Willow. Miranda, Alyssa’s family member, shared that Alyssa was scared Andrew might gain custody because he had solid financial resources. When they learned about Alyssa’s attack and death, Teresa immediately went to the scene and urged the police to investigate Andrew, suspecting him to be involved. In the months that followed, the family also pointed to Holly Ann Elkins, Andrew’s girlfriend at the time. They believed that without her influence, Andrew might not have committed the crime.

Teresa Collard Has Many Loving Grandchildren to Keep Her Life Fulfilled

Teresa Collard now resides in Dallas, Texas, with her partner, Chad Collard. Despite her divorce from her ex-husband, Josh Forsyth, the two remain on good terms, and there is a strong sense of family among them all. Teresa, Josh, and Chad have managed to maintain a harmonious relationship, coming together to celebrate important occasions and ensuring that the family stays connected. As a proud grandmother, Teresa cherishes her role and makes every special occasion even more meaningful for her grandchildren. She knows that Willo needs special care and has been a guardian to her. When Willow graduated pre-kindergarten in May 2024, Teresa attended the function proudly and with a beaming smile on her face. She is now dedicated to giving the little 5-year-old a normal and safe life with her family.

Madison Grimes is Excited for a New Chapter in Her Life Today

Madison Grimes currently resides in Royse City, Texas, with her partner, Noah Collier. In May 2023, she welcomed her first child, a son named Hudson, and celebrated his first birthday with great joy and excitement. Throughout all the changes in her life, Madison has been very vocal about how much she misses her sister, Alyssa, and how deeply her life has been affected by her sister’s tragic loss. After Alyssa’s death, Madison shared a heartfelt video on TikTok about the case, which quickly went viral, garnering over 2 million views. It was through this that Madison realized how crucial it was to speak out about the pain her sister endured and to raise awareness about the case.

Madison has remained actively involved in keeping the public informed about the developments in Alyssa’s case, and she felt a sense of closure and peace when the perpetrators were finally imprisoned. In addition to being a dedicated advocate for justice, Madison has also become a mother figure to Willow, Alyssa’s daughter, and ensures she is always there for her, cherishing every moment with her. Excited for the future, Madison announced that she is expecting another child, due in May 2025. Despite the new chapters in her life, she continues to honor her sister’s memory and remains connected to the pain her family endured, ensuring Alyssa’s legacy lives on in her heart and actions.

