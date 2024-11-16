Holly Elkins: Where is Andrew Beard’s Fiancée Now?

When Alyssa Burkett was killed in broad daylight in an apartment complex in Carrollton, Texas, in October 2020, the entire community was shocked to its core. After the victim’s former boyfriend, Andrew Beard, was found guilty and sentenced, the case took a turn as he reportedly had help from his fiancée, Holly Elkins. The entire case of Alyssa’s murder, which was full of twists and turns, is explored in detail in CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett,’ which also consists of insightful and in-depth interviews with the victim’s loved ones.

Holly Elkins and Andrew Beard Worked to Make Alyssa Burkett’s Life Hell

Holly Ann Elkins began dating Andrew Beard in early April 2020, not long after he ended things with his baby mother, Alyssa Burkett. Within a few weeks into their relationship, she was also introduced to his daughter, Willow Ann. One thing led to another, and the couple started looking for engagement rings by the next month. By then, Holly had supposedly dreamt of having a future with Andrew and his daughter. However, with Andrew’s former girlfriend and the mother of his daughter still in the picture, it seemed like a far-fetched dream.

In June 2020, Holly’s frustrations related to Andrew’s association with Alyssa worsened. After she moved into his house, she managed to convince him to launch a campaign of harassment against her in the coming months. For instance, the couple installed a GPS tracking device on Willow’s mother’s car, and on July 25, Holly allegedly falsely reported that Alyssa was driving dangerously on the interstate. A few weeks later, reports suggest that Andrew’s fiancée also alleged that his former girlfriend’s mother assaulted her. The two even paid a private investigator to find some dirt on Alyssa and her new boyfriend.

Exactly a month before the fateful day, in an attempt to get Alyssa arrested, Holly and Andrew allegedly placed illegal drugs and a handgun in the trunk of her car. Despite all these attempts, the couple failed to get her arrested. So, they allegedly began plotting her murder. On September 10, 2020, Holly went with her fiance to purchase a black rain suit. In the next few days, they bought a vehicle, some dark makeup, a Camillus knife, and .410 shotgun shells. In late September, she reportedly texted him from Mexico, “I hope you handle it I’m not coming home to b***s***,” and told him that if he was not willing to be her ride or die, the relationship could not continue.

Andrew Pleaded Guilty and Blamed Holly For Conspiring With Him

The blackmailing conversation served as enough motivation for Andrew to commit the cold-blooded murder on October 2, 2020, in the parking lot of a Carrollton apartment complex. A few hours later, the police pulled over his pickup truck with Holly and Willow inside. Not only did the authorities seize the vehicle, but they also searched his house that night only to find GPS tracker batteries that connected him to Alyssa’s murder. During her interrogation, Holly told the detectives, “I can’t believe my fiancé would do something like that to a woman, or to anybody…” She also formed an alibi for him, claiming that he was with her and Willow at home at the time of the murder.

Since the police could not find any evidence connecting her to the crime, she remained free, but only until Andrew pleaded guilty in June 2022 and spilled the beans about the couple’s murderous plan. In May 2023, Andrew Beard was sentenced for killing Alyssa Burkett, and just a couple of months later, the police arrested Holly Elkins at the Miami airport after she returned from the Dominican Republic and charged her with conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Holly Elkins is Currently Incarcerated in a Texas Prison Facility

Unlike Andrew Beard, Holly Elkins pleaded not guilty and chose to stand trial for the murder of Alyssa Burkett. At her trial in April 2024, the victim’s new boyfriend testified against her that, in his opinion, she was the “puppet master” behind the murder. Meanwhile, the prosecution emphasized that the defendant allegedly wanted the custody of Willow. After a week-long trial, the jury returned with a guilty verdict after taking one and a half hours of deliberation. They convicted her of all the charges against her.

After the verdict was announced, Alyssa’s mother, Teresa Collard, expressed how overwhelmed she was. She told Fox 4, “But happy, happy overwhelming emotions because finally, finally. This has been a long time coming.” She also commented on the fact that Holly displayed no signs of emotions during the trial. She elaborated, “No emotion at all. She didn’t have anything. I don’t even know if she blinked.” A few months later, on August 15, 2024, Holly Elkins was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. As of today, she is seemingly serving her sentence behind bars at a Texas penitentiary.

Read More: Melissa Merritt: Where is Killer Now?