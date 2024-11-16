Andrew Beard: Where is the Killer Now?

On October 2, 2020, police responded to a reported shooting in Carrollton, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered Alyssa Burkett, who had been fatally shot in the head and stabbed multiple times. Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene. When investigators spoke to her family and friends, they all pointed to Andrew Beard, Alyssa’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, as the prime suspect. The CBS episode of ’48’ Hours titled ‘The Plot to Eliminate Alyssa Burkett’ explores the investigation and the evidence that implicated Beard in the crime.

Andrew Beard Was Arrested Three Hours After His ex-Girlfriend’s Murder

Andrew Charles Beard and Alyssa Ann Burkett welcomed a daughter, Willow, in 2019, but their relationship eventually fell apart. Following their separation, tensions remained high. Alyssa’s friends and family claimed that Andrew was extremely possessive and obsessed with gaining custody of their daughter. Alyssa stood firm in her resolve, which led to numerous arguments even after their breakup. Alyssa’s boyfriend at the time also expressed concern, stating that Andrew’s behavior toward her seemed far from normal.

On October 2, 2020, police were dispatched to an apartment complex in Carrollton, Texas, where Alyssa worked as a manager. She was found shot and stabbed to death. At the time of the incident, Alyssa’s daughter was with Andrew’s fiancée, Holly Ann Elkins. Friends and family quickly pointed to Andrew as the likely suspect. When questioned, Holly claimed Andrew had been with her and their daughter at the time of the attack, insisting he couldn’t have been involved. However, three hours later, police located Andrew driving a white pickup truck, raising further suspicion.

Inside the vehicle, police discovered three burner phones, one of which had a Google search for “what is the best way to remove gunpowder residue from hands.” Additionally, they found a pair of men’s hiking boots that had been cut into pieces and were soaking in bleach. A GPS tracker was located in Alyssa’s car, and its matching batteries were recovered under a warrant during a search of Andrew’s house. As investigators delved into the legal history between Alyssa and Andrew, they uncovered alarming details that further implicated Andrew in the crime.

Andrew Beard Conspired With His Then-Girlfriend to Kill Alyssa

Investigators discovered that Andrew Beard had made a false tip to the police under the alias “Frank Marrow” in September 2020. He reported that Alyssa Burkett was selling drugs from her truck and urged authorities to investigate. When police searched her vehicle, they found illegal drugs and a pistol with an obliterated serial number. However, she insisted she had no knowledge of these items and accused Andrew of planting them. Further investigation revealed that Andrew’s fiancée, Holly Ann Elkins, had also filed multiple false reports against Alyssa. When authorities examined text messages exchanged between Andrew and Holly, they uncovered the depth of their plotting against Alyssa, exposing a calculated effort to frame her and tarnish her reputation.

Andrew and Holly began dating in April 2020, and by the end of that month, Andrew introduced her to his daughter. Alyssa’s family claimed that Holly quickly developed a desire to have a mother-daughter bond with the child and wanted Alyssa out of the picture. Andrew proposed to Holly in May 2020, and she accepted. Over the following months, Holly expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing relationship between Andrew and Alyssa, urging him to take greater control of the situation. Investigators later uncovered evidence suggesting that Holly had encouraged Andrew to place a GPS tracker on Alyssa’s car, further implicating her involvement in the escalating tensions and subsequent actions against Alyssa.

On the evening of October 2, 2020, Andrew rented a black SUV as part of his calculated plan. He met Alyssa under the pretense of discussing custody arrangements for their daughter. During this meeting, he discreetly attached a GPS tracker to her car. Using the tracker, he followed Alyssa to her workplace. In the parking lot, Andrew approached Alyssa and shot her once before retreating to his car. However, upon seeing her stumble out of the vehicle, he returned and stabbed her 13 times. To conceal his identity, Andrew disguised himself as a man with a darker complexion, wearing a fake beard as part of his disguise. Investigators later discovered Alyssa’s DNA in the rented SUV and Andrew’s DNA on fibers from the fake beard, further cementing his involvement in the crime.

Andrew Beard is in a Federal Prison Today

In October 2020, Andrew Beard was arrested but was able to post bond and secure his release. However, prosecutors were concerned about the safety of his daughter, prompting them to request federal authorities to take him into custody for violating federal firearm laws. This was due to an unregistered gun found in his car during his initial arrest. In 2022, before going to trial, he pled guilty to charges of cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon, resulting in death, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Now 37 years old, Andrew is currently being held at USP Beaumont federal prison, with a projected release date in 2058.

Read More: Holly Elkins: Where is Andrew Beard’s Fiancée Now?