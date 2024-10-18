Alyssa Pladl: Where is Steven Pladl’s Ex-Wife Now?

Alyssa Pladl was just a teenager when she first connected with Steven Pladl. She was living in San Antonio, Texas, at the time and eventually ran away with him after he visited her. Within a few years, the two had a daughter. However, when Alyssa began to fear for her daughter’s safety due to Steven’s alleged behavior, she made the difficult decision to place the child up for adoption. For 18 years, Alyssa never saw her daughter, and when they finally reconnected, she never could have anticipated the events that followed. Lifetime’s ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’ is inspired by the real-life events of Alyssa’s journey, chronicling the devastating trials her family endured.

Alyssa Pladl Ran Away From Home to Marry Steven

Alyssa Y. Garcia was born in 1980 and raised in San Antonio, Texas. Like many kids her age, she spent time online and connected with others. In 1995, the 15-year-old met a 20-year-old man named Steven Walter Pladl and began communicating with him. Alyssa claimed that he groomed her, ultimately persuading her to run away with him. The couple settled in New York, and Alyssa gave birth to a beautiful daughter named Denise Pladl on January 29, 1998.

Alyssa claimed that Steven harbored deep resentment toward their daughter, which led her to fear for the child’s safety. She reported that he showed no affection toward the baby, rarely spending time with her or even holding her. According to Alyssa, Steven would sometimes cover the baby’s mouth while she slept and pinch her when she cried. She recounted the disturbing incidents where he placed their daughter in a cooler or ice chest, and she found the child gasping for air and covered in sweat. Alyssa confided in her family that she was depressed and would not be able to care for Denise. She did this to explain to them why she was placing her for adoption. However, she said that her decision stemmed from her desire to save her daughter’s life.

Denise was swiftly adopted by Kelly and Anthony Fusco, who welcomed her into their home in Wingdale, New York. Meanwhile, Alyssa remained with Steven and married him in 2006. The couple welcomed two more daughters while living in Richmond, Virginia. Despite her initial hope that Steven had changed and would not be physically abusive towards their other daughters, Alyssa alleged that the emotional abuse persisted, and he continued to treat all of them poorly. Lacking a stable income, Alyssa found herself juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet for the family.

Alyssa Pladl Reported Steven’s Incestuous Relationship to the Police

In August 2015, Denise, now known as Katie Rose Fusco, contacted Alyssa Pladl via Facebook, expressing her desire to meet. After 18 years apart, Alyssa and Steven Pladl reunited with their eldest daughter in June 2016. Although Alyssa was overjoyed to have Katie back in her life, the reality fell short of her expectations. Katie spent most of her time at home with Steven while Alyssa worked as a supervisor at T-Mobile. She grew increasingly uncomfortable with Steven behavior. It was too much for Alyssa when he started sleeping on the floor of Katie’s bedroom.

Alyssa finally reached her breaking point and decided to leave the house, taking her two younger daughters with her. She maintained minimal contact with Steven, limited to occasional visits from her daughters, and finally divorced him in March 2017. Unbeknownst to her, Katie and Steven married on July 20, 2017. Alyssa knew about Katie’s baby, Bennet Pladl, who was born on September 1, 2017, but she did not know the full story. One day, when she stumbled upon her daughter’s diary, the full truth came to light. In it, one of her daughters expressed confusion about why Steven referred to Katie’s baby as “his.” She also noted that Steven insisted the girls call Katie their stepmother instead of their sister.

Alyssa expressed her outrage over the situation, directing all her anger towards Steven. Determined to protect her younger daughters, she contacted the police to request a protective order, not wanting them to have any contact with him. This action led to the eventual arrest and charges against Katie and Steven at their home in Knightdale, North Carolina. Following the tragic killings on April 11 and 12, 2018, Alyssa learned about Bennett’s death from someone who reached out to her. It was only after going online that she discovered the devastating news: Steven had murdered Katie and her adoptive father, Anthony Fusco, before taking his own life.

Alyssa Pladl is Working in the Telecommunications Sector Today

Alyssa Garcia faced her most daunting challenge: breaking the devastating news to her daughters. Once she navigated that painful task, she focused on what needed to be done next. With the media frenzy surrounding the case, Alyssa made the difficult decision to skip her daughter’s memorial; instead, she sent flowers, recognizing that her presence would only attract more media attention. It felt as if she had lost her daughter three times over. As for her husband, Alyssa felt a sense of relief, having feared for her safety ever since obtaining the protective order against him. In several media interviews, she expressed that the only positive outcome of this tragedy was the opportunity for authorities to better understand and address cases of incest.

Alyssa also emphasized the critical importance of child protection, offering advice to others based on her experiences. She urged individuals to be vigilant about negative patterns in relationships and prioritize their well-being. Currently residing in Richmond, Virginia, Alyssa continues to work at T-Mobile as a Senior Quality Analyst and remains active in her community. Over the years, she has supported various nonprofit organizations, including Planned Parenthood and The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Her daughters have likely grown up by now and are undoubtedly making their mother proud. After everything Alyssa has endured, she deserves the fulfilling life she is currently leading and it’s heartening to see her thrive.

