Kelly Fusco: Where is Katie Pladl’s Adoptive Mother Now?

The Elisabeth Röhm directorial, Lifetime’s ‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story,’ provides the viewers with the dramatized version of the triple murder-suicide committed by Steven Pladl in April 2018. His victims were his biological daughter, Katie — with whom he also shared a sexual relationship; her adoptive father, Anthony; and Steven’s 7-month-old son, Bennett. Since most of the focus is on Steven and his wife, Alyssa, questions about Katie’s adoptive parents, especially Kelly Fusco, are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Kelly Fusco Lost Her Husband When Katie’s Biological Father Went on a Killing Frenzy

The daughter of Dennis and Shirley Gould and sister of Cary and James, Kelly Ann Fusco (née Gould) tied the knot with the love of her life, Anthony Charles “Tony” Fusco, on September 24, 1983, in Syracuse, New York, in the presence of their family and friends. In the following years, Kelly entered motherhood as the couple gave birth to their daughter, whom they named Nicole. More than a decade into their loving marriage, around the late 1990s, they also became adoptive parents to Denise Pladl, the daughter of Steven and Alyssa Pladl. Once they brought her home, they officially changed her name to Katie Fusco, not knowing that this association with the Pladl family would come back to haunt them several years later.

After completing her high school graduation in 2016, Katie decided to reunite with her biological parents and move in with them. Although Kelly and Anthony were skeptical about it, they supported her. A few months down the line, they regretted their decision as Katie and Steven got involved in an incestuous relationship and even became parents to a son named Bennett Kieron Pladl on September 1, 2017. When Katie refused to continue their relationship, Steven went on a murder spree, claiming the lives of Bennett, Katie, Kelly’s husband Anthony, and himself between April 11 and April 12, 2018.

Kelly Fusco Has Seemingly Bounced Back From the Hardships With Her Daughter’s Support

Devastated by the loss of her longtime husband and soulmate, Anthony Fusco, and her adoptive daughter, Katie Fusco, Kelly Fusco found it extremely hard to move on. In the following years, she lost her mother, Shirley, as well. Through all these difficult times, her biological daughter, Nicole, a graduate of the Canisius College of Buffalo, New York, stood by her and acted as her constant rock. Being an animal lover from her early days, Kelly also found comfort in her six cats and a dog named Bandit.

After a long while, a celebratory time returned in the life of Kelly Fusco as Nicole got married to her longtime partner, Hy Carrel, on August 27, 2022. Since Anthony was no longer with them, Kelly took on his role and walked her daughter down the aisle on the wedding day. Each day on her anniversary, she walks down memory lane to the night of her own wedding with Anthony and, in her own way, celebrates the occasion. Moreover, she misses her adoptive daughter, Katie, and her son, Bennett, both of whom had a bright future ahead of them. As for her birthdays in August each year, she celebrates it with Nicole and other loved ones.

