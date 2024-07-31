Amanda Antoni: What Happened to Her? How Did She Die?

Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ delves deep into some of the most baffling and unsolved true crime cases of all time. In the episode titled ‘Body in the Basement,’ the mysterious case of Amanda Antoni’s death in 2015 in her Calgary home is explored. The investigation of the case saw many twists and turns along the way, but the detectives only seemed to meet dead ends. With the crime scene containing evidence of a tragic accident as well as foul play, it was hard for the authorities to determine the manner of death. Thanks to the insightful interviews with the loved ones of the victim and the officials linked to the case, the viewers get to know the aftermath of the crime in detail.

Amanda Antoni Was Found Covered in Blood By Her Husband

Amanda Kristy Lane Hogg Antoni was just two months old when she was adopted by her foster parents, Leslie Ralph Lane Hogg and Linda Hogg. Born on June 5, 1984, she was raised in the town of Carstairs, which is located in central Alberta, alongside two loving and caring brothers, Darrell and Allen Hogg. Although she was not blood-related to them, the Hoggs treated her as one of their own. Having a high-spirited and friendly personality, making new friends was easy for her. She loved animals and rescued two cats and a dog and took great care of them. She was also a coffee-lover and turned vegetarian due to her love for animals. Thanks to her compassionate nature, she was empathetic towards others and had a strong sense of justice.

Amanda was kind enough to go out of her way to help the homeless people in different parts of Calgary by handing out necessities to them regularly. At the age of 20, she left home and met Lee Antoni through one of their mutual friends. Soon, they began dating and bought an apartment together before taking the next step in their relationship and getting married after a few years of dating. Apart from focusing on making the world a better and cleaner place, she was also a family woman who looked forward to being around her loved ones. Amanda and Lee were highly devoted to one another and spent quality time together. The adventurous pair would do all kinds of things together, such as camping, hiking, exploring new and exotic places, attending music concerts, and visiting family.

Residing in the community of Castleridge in Calgary, the couple led a rather picture-perfect life until it was tainted with blood. On the afternoon of October 26, 2015, Lee found his 31-year-old wife dead in the basement and immediately called 911. When the authorities arrived at the scene of the crime, they inspected the property and the body of Amanda. The investigators noticed that the victim was covered in blood, which was scattered all over the floor and even on the walls, making it one of the most gruesome crime scenes most of the officials had dealt with. Upon thorough inspection and autopsy, it was clear that she had died of blunt-force trauma to the head with Cannabis in her system. Moreover, there were multiple bruises across her body. They believed that she had been dead for at least two days.

Amanda Antoni’s Death Remains a Mystery Even Today

Soon after the discovery of Amanda Antoni’s remains, her husband, Lee, was brought in for questioning as he was the one who found her and informed the police. During his interview, the authorities learned that since he was in and out of jobs, she had been frustrated at him for not having a stable job. At the time, the victim’s family members, as well as the authorities, considered him a person of interest and a potential suspect in the case for obvious reasons. However, he described his marriage to Amanda as loving and ordinary, except for a few ups and downs. He claimed that the couple had plans to visit his family in Saskatchewan to run some errands on October 23, 2015, but Amanda fell sick, so he took the trip alone.

Lee told the investigators that he left home in the 0-100 block of Castleridge Way Northeast on October 23 and returned on October 26 to find his spouse dead. During the weekend, he claimed that they were in constant touch with each other until Saturday evening, when she abruptly hung up the phone. After that, he tried calling and texting her, but she never responded. Not thinking much about it, he thought that he would surprise her by returning home without letting her know on Monday. Instead, he was the one who was shell-shocked and traumatized. As they dug deeper into the couple’s life, they found no reported history of domestic conflict between them. Thus, given his cooperativeness, the authorities eliminated him from the list of suspects.

During the investigation, the detectives also found signs of violence or accident at the crime scene, making the case all the more complicated. In hopes of obtaining a lead or clue and determining if she was in contact with anyone in particular right before her death, the technological crimes and cyber crimes units spent hours searching for signs in the victim’s social media account and her electronic devices. Unfortunately, even that turned out to be a dead end. Thus, after consulting several experts, the police concluded that Amanda Antoni’s death was possibly accidental, but her manner of death was deemed undetermined.

