Amanda Antoni’s Family: Where are Linda, Darrell, and Allen Hogg Now?

In October 2015, Amanda Antoni’s family was devastated to learn of her passing, unaware of the horrific scene that awaited them. They rushed to her home, which she shared with her husband, Lee Antoni, unable to fathom that she had been attacked in her own house. The police had no immediate answers for them. Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ episode titled ‘Body in the Basement’ allows her mother, Linda Hogg, and her two older brothers, Allen and Darrell Hogg, to share their memories of Amanda and express their ongoing search for answers about her death.

Amanda Antoni’s Family Hope For Closure

Linda and Dean Hogg first welcomed Amanda Kristy Lan Hogg Antoni into their home as a foster child. Their two sons, Darrell and Allen Hogg, were teenagers at that time. The addition of a little girl brought new energy to the household. Her brothers, who were highly protective of her, almost like parents, cherished watching her personality blossom daily as she grew into a remarkable woman. When Amanda married Lee Antoni and moved in with him, her family was pleased that she remained in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, allowing them to visit frequently and stay close.

On the morning of October 24, 2015, Amanda called Linda to tell her that Lee had gone to his mother’s house, and she had stayed back due to a migraine. Her brothers, who knew she was home alone, were not alarmed. However, on October 26, when Lee returned and found Amanda dead in the basement, lying in a pool of blood, the police immediately notified her family.

Initially given few details, they only learned the full extent of the brutality after arriving at the scene. Allen and Darrell expressed doubts about Lee, but these suspicions were eventually unfounded, leaving them without answers. To this day, Amanda’s family is still waiting to understand what happened. They refuse to believe that her death was an accident and have urged anyone with information to come forward to help the police solve the case.

Darrell Hogg is Working in the Transportation Industry

Darrell Hogg has built a life with his wife, Deb Hogg, their children, and grandchildren, but he has never forgotten his little sister. He ensures her memory is passed on to the next generation and feels a duty to find her alleged killer, something he believes he owes to Amanda. Since October 2023, Darrell has worked in Sales and Operations at Garnets Oilfield Trucking Inc. and settled down in Red Deer, Alberta.

Additionally, he is a Certified KCBS BBQ Judge and Table Captain. Since beginning to work in 1992, Darrell has worn many hats with various companies. His extensive experience has made him a reliable, results-focused individual with strong operational expertise. Like his sister, Darrell is an animal lover and has two beautiful dogs. His family is the center of his life, and the love he receives from them is his source of strength through all his challenges.

Allen Hogg’s Trucking Business is Thriving Today

Allen is now the proud owner of Above and Beyond Trucking, a picker truck business he runs with his wife, Tanya Hogg. He started the business in 2021 and operates from Central Alberta to cover a broader region. His company offers various crane services, including heavy lifting, rigging, and machinery moving, and he is proud of how far he has come in such a short amount of time. He also works as an Isagenix Associate, a company that promotes well-being and simplicity through its products.

With experience as a Delivery Truck Driver for CLS Landscape Supply and a Transport Specialist for Oakcreek Golf & Turf Inc., Allen finds ultimate happiness in running his business. Alongside his older brother, Allen is determined to seek justice for Amanda. He keeps her memory alive in his heart and knows that achieving closure will be a long battle, but he is committed to continuing the fight. Telling her story, who she was, and what happened to her is all he can do now, and he is ready to stay on this path.

Linda Hogg Still Hopes For Answers About Amanda’s Death

Linda resides in Calgary, Alberta, close to her family and surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She supports Allen’s business and Darrell’s work, frequently promoting them on her social media to enhance their success and expand their network. She cherishes Amanda deeply, although she doesn’t express her grief and loss through lengthy writings. In her spare time, Linda enjoys photography, often capturing images of the beautiful small birds that visit her home. This hobby allows her to relax and find solace, offering a respite from the ongoing suspicions surrounding her daughter’s death.

Read More: Where is Yara Gambirasio’s Family Now?