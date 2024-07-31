Lee Antoni: Where is Amanda Antoni’s Husband Now?

It was in October 2015 when the world turned upside down for the Hogg-Antoni family as 31-year-old Amanda Hogg Antoni was found dead in a pool of blood in her own Calgary, Alberta, home. This much has actually even been explored in Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries: Body in the Basement,’ with a particular focus on her personal life, her manner of demise, and the ongoing search for some answers. Thus, of course, her husband has a significant role in not just this episode but also the case as a whole, leaving us intrigued about who he is, the relationship they shared, plus much more.

Lee Antoni Was Out of Town When Amanda Died

Having been married for around five years back in 2015, Lee and Amanda had faced their fair share of ups and downs, arguments, plus impulsive decisions over the years. However, the events of October 16 were quite different – the couple had planned on visiting his mother in Saskatchewan for the weekend so as to help her clean the place, only for her not to travel at the end moment. The truth is she had a terrible migraine that morning and knew she wouldn’t be good for the long drive from their Calgary home to her place, which Lee agreed with since his wife was prone to such migraines from time to time.

Nevertheless, they remained in constant touch over the ensuing two days – both via texts as well as calls – that is, until Amanda suddenly disconnected their call at 6:30 pm on Saturday. Lee had actually heard their dog Ruby barking just prior, so he assumed his wife had diverted her focus and dropped the call, but she didn’t respond when he tried to reach out again. Yet, he wasn’t too worried even the following day since he himself was too busy, and he knew her family lived nearby, so she could’ve been busy with them – he simply assumed she’d forgotten to tell him.

That’s why Lee was excited to return on Monday and finally see his wife again, only to find a scene that is now burned in his head – Amanda didn’t even respond when he called her name. Therefore, he quickly let their dog to the yard out the back door and went into their bedroom, thinking she was asleep, only to then check the basement when he found her phone lying face down in the living room. He’d climbed down four steps when he noticed the blood all around the basement, so he quickly ran up and dialed 911 – the fact he had to return down and check her breathing was the worst part of him though, especially because he could see all the blood that had flown from her head and felt how cold she’d gotten.

Lee Antoni Was Quickly Cleared As a Possible Suspect

Since the spouse is often the prime suspect in such brutal cases, Lee was extensively interviewed by the Calgary Police Service over a few days just to be quickly cleared as a possible suspect. Amanda’s brothers had conceded he was quite impulsive, so even though they couldn’t see him harming her, they did express doubts to officials because it was a matter of their loving, kind sister. However, Lee’s alibi was quickly confirmed, and even the theory of him possibly having hired someone to do his dirty work was discarded since there was no evidence of the same despite it coincidently being the first time the husband-wife was ever apart.

The Hogg family believed as well as respected this clearance too, only for them and Lee to then all express concern over the latter’s sister, who admittedly hated Amanda with a passion. Per the show, the sister was at odds with her brother and sister and law at the time because they had called child protective services on her and had her kids taken away to a safer environment owing to her drug use. Thus, the latter was so pissed she went as far as to threaten the couple, but nothing came out of this lead to wither – in the end, the officials could only ascertain Amanda had bled to death; they couldn’t even rule the manner. However, the Hoggs and Antonis believe it to be murder owing to the sheer quantity of blood in the basement.

Lee Antoni Leads a Relatively Quiet Life Today

Although it has been nearly nine years, the death of Amanda continues to hand over Lee’s head like a dark cloud since he doesn’t have answers and continues to ponder the what-ifs. The fact that there have only been theories until now, not even a possible identified suspect, bothers him, too, but it appears as if he is also currently doing his best to move on in life. From what we can tell, the Bert Church High School graduate is now based in Medicine Hat, Alberta, where he seems to be keeping his late wife alive in his heart while also focusing on his apparent new relationship, being a cat dad, as well as a passion for motorcycles.

