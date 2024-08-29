Amanda Canales: Where is the Survivor Now?

By 2017, Amanda Canales had separated from her husband and lived alone with her children. In September of that year, she had to leave town for business and asked her sister, Alisha Canales-McGuire, to stay at her house. During Alisha’s stay, someone knocked on the door and shot her. Amanda immediately suspected her ex-husband, Kevin Lewis, might be behind the attack. In the Netflix episode titled ‘Married to a Monster’ from the series ‘Worst Ex Ever,’ Amanda discusses her marriage and the loss of her sister. She reveals how the years since the incident have shaken her family and why she feels responsible for what happened.

Amanda Canales Asserted that Kevin Lewis Often Subjected Her to Emotional Abuse

Amanda Canales first met Kevin Lewis at a restaurant when he sat beside her and started a conversation. Initially, she paid him little attention, but when they crossed paths again at a convention in Spokane, Washington, she decided to give him a chance. Before long, they started dating, and Amanda’s family approved her choice. By June 2009, they were married, and in September 2011, she gave birth to their daughter. It seemed like a fresh start, and soon after, she had two more children, filling their home with the joy of a growing family. On the surface, everything appeared ideal and smooth, but much more was happening than anyone could have imagined.

Amanda alleged that throughout her marriage, she endured emotional abuse at Kevin’s hands. Despite her efforts to make things work for the sake of their children, by February 2016, she told Kevin she wanted a divorce. Amanda said her newfound assertiveness didn’t sit well with Kevin, and he became increasingly aggressive. To avoid confrontation, she moved into her office. On November 6, 2016, she claimed that Kevin entered her room and physically attacked her. Although she didn’t report the incident to the police, she filed for divorce and rented her place. On June 21, 2017, as she was returning home, someone struck her on the head, causing a severe injury. Amanda was convinced it was Kevin and filed a complaint against him.

Amanda Never Misses a Chance to Express Love for Her Sister

After Amanda’s sister, Alisha Canales-McGuire, was shot at Amanda’s home, the latter was convinced that Kevin had intended to harm her but instead targeted Alisha. However, without concrete evidence, there was little the police could do initially. Based on Amanda’s 2017 complaint, Kevin was arrested on assault charges and later sentenced to three years in prison. When he was eventually convicted of Alisha’s death as well, Amanda was overjoyed that her sister had finally received the justice she deserved. She often expresses her deep sorrow over losing a confidant and best friend, a loss she continues to struggle with. Writing tributes and acknowledgments for the latter is one way Amanda keeps the memories alive.

Amanda has also become an advocate against domestic violence. Whether during Domestic Violence Awareness Month or moments of personal reflection, she frequently shares her experiences and how she overcame some of the most challenging years of her life. Amanda has acknowledged that after escaping the situation, she educated herself and came to understand that physical abuse wasn’t the only form of harm she endured. She now strives to share her insights and understanding with others, hoping her story might help someone in need.

Amanda Canales Runs a Successful Business Today

Amanda has always been ambitious and strongly desires to build a successful career. Growing up on a farm, she learned the value of hard work from a young age. Today, she is a business owner who has built an empire quickly. In August 2018, Amanda launched Move Dudes LLC, a moving company based in Seattle, Washington, that also serves the surrounding areas. Through perseverance, she has grown the company into a thriving business, supported by an impressive marketing strategy. Before embarking on this new venture, Amanda spent many years in various management positions in the healthcare industry. She also earned her Master’s in Health Administration and Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Amanda’s Children Mean Everything to Her

Amanda’s personal life now centers around her three children, Eliana, Isaiah, and Amaya. She ensures they grow up surrounded by love from her and their extended family. Whether having fun days decorating cakes, dancing at home, or engaging in meaningful and challenging conversations about social issues in the country, Amanda is dedicated to raising them to become responsible adults with empathy for those around them. Amanda is quite an artist herself; she enjoys dancing, writing, and baking in her free time. Though the transition hasn’t been easy, she has navigated it with grace and love, embodying the strength that defines her.

