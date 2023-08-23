Amarjeet Sada: Where is the Youngest Serial Killer Now?

When 8-year-old Amarjeet Sada was arrested by the police for the murder of a six-month-old child, no one expected that there were other kids on his list. His story grabbed the attention of international media and it became apparent that he was the youngest known serial killer in the history of the world. In this chilling tale of cold-blooded murders, there is no winner. If you are intrigued by this story and want to know what made a young child take such steps, we have got the details for you. Let us get into it, shall we?

Who is Amarjeet Sada?

Born in 1998, Amarjeet Sada was born in a family that lived below the poverty line in the small village of Mushahar in the state of Bihar in India. The village comes under the Begusarai district of Bihar, reportedly one of the most under-resourced states of the country, riddled with social problems like poverty, unemployment, unequal distribution of wealth, and casteism. His parents worked as laborers and had immense difficulty making ends meet. They had a daughter when Sada was 7-years-old and the addition of another member in the family added to the financial burden of the household.

Sada has been described as a loner and would spend time hanging around his village. In 2006, his aunt left her 6-year-old daughter with Sada’s family when she found some work in the city. One day his mother wanted to go to the market to buy some vegetables and left both the kids, Sada’s cousin, and his sister, under his care. Allegedly, in the absence of supervision, Sada started slapping and pinching his cousin and when he enjoyed it, he upped his antics. He choked her until she died and reportedly took her body to the forest. He proceeded to bash her head into a tree and buried her in the same forest. He confessed to the crime to his parents but they did not report it to the police.

The next time that Sada would commit was much closer home. One night when his parents were asleep, he strangled his sister, who was just 8-months-old. When his mother woke up after a while to feed her infant, she immediately understood what had happened. As per reports, he admitted to this murder to his parents as well, but they allegedly did not take any legal measures. According to reports, his uncle had admitted that some people in the family also knew about his crimes but they considered it to be a “family matter” and did not think it was appropriate to take it to the police.

It was the next murder that Sada committed which finally led to his arrest. In 2007, a woman named Chunchun Devi, who was neighbors with Sada, had left her 6-month-old daughter, Khushboo, at a primary school. When she returned, she found her daughter missing, and in a few hours, Sada confessed to his crime. He told the villagers that he had strangled her, then hit her with a brick and buried her. Sada proceeded to take them to the spot of the burial. It was around this time that the police arrested Amarjeet Sada for his crimes.

Where is Amarjeet Sada Now?

When Sada was taken into custody by the police, they were shocked to see his cool and calm demeanor. Bhagwanpur police station officer in charge Shatrughan Kumar claimed that the boy smiled a lot and did not speak much. After some convincing, he admitted to the murders and took them to the spot where Khushboo was buried. The inspector observed that all the killings were identical in their execution. Patna-based psychoanalyst Shamshad Hussain reportedly said that the boy was a “sadist who derives pleasure from inflicting injuries.” A professor of psychology from Patna University claimed that the young boy does not have a sense of right and wrong.

The tests revealed that he had Conduct Disorders,’ which is described as a “serious behavioral and emotional disorder that can occur in children and teens. A child with this disorder may display a pattern of disruptive and violent behavior and have problems following rules.” Under Indian law, a child cannot be sent to prison and can be kept in a children’s home until they turn 18. Similarly, Sada was kept in a juvenile detention facility in isolation in the town of Munger. It is reported that Sada was released from the detention home at 16 and is presumably living under a new identity.

