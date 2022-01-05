Amazing Race’s Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt: Everything We Know

Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt met and got acquainted with each other while undergoing training to become air-hostesses. Now quite established in their professional fields, the friends turned their attention to reality television with their appearance on ‘The Amazing Race‘ season 33. As with most new reality TV stars, fans are pretty curious to know more about the duo, and hence, we decided to jump in and find out everything there is about Raquel and Cayla.

Everything We Know About Raquel Moore

At 31 years of age, Raquel Moore is now an experienced flight attendant based out of Chicago, Illinois. Unfortunately, she is pretty private when it comes to her personal life and hasn’t revealed much about her parents or family in the public sphere. Yet, it seems like Raquel shares a wonderful and intimate bond with her parents as she has talked about them on social media. Additionally, the Chicago-based contestant has also held her close ones responsible for her success.

At present, Raquel is employed as a flight attendant at Southwest Airlines. However, she has also dabbled in the real estate business and considers herself to be a relationship life coach. Besides, although Raquel has always tried keeping her dating life under wraps, it seems like she is in a relationship with Tony Ventosa, and the couple has posted quite a few adorable pictures on social media. With Raquel’s profession making her quite accustomed to frequent traveling, she believes it will give her an edge over others in ‘The Amazing Race.’

Everything We Know About Cayla Platt

Cayla Platt, now 30, is a native of Gulf Breeze, Florida. Like her ‘The Amazing Race’ partner, Raquel, Cayla, too, prefers privacy regarding her family. Still, growing up in a tight-knit home, it seems like Cayla prioritizes familial values as she appears quite close to her loved ones and often shares the memories they make on social media. Interested in being a flight attendant, Cayla met Raquel when they were training for their profession. The girls soon developed a fantastic friendship, and despite there being a lot of miles between them, their bond has remained strong as ever.

Cayla’s professional life is quite impressive and interesting as she has involved herself in different positions throughout her career. Staring her journey as a Ticketing/Box Office Sales Person at Osceola Heritage Park and the Silver Spurs Arena, Cayla moved on to take up the position of a Substitute Teacher at Kelly Services. However, wishing to expand her career options, she took up employment as a Recruiting Consultant at HealthCare Support before entering American Airlines as a flight attendant, where she works to this day. Besides, Cayla is also quite lucky in her dating life as she seems to be in a beautiful relationship with Kolton Hanke, and the couple loves sharing heartwarming pictures on social media. Thus with Cayla and Raquel enjoying life and reveling in their newfound reality TV fame, we would like to wish them all the happiness for the years ahead.

