Are Amber and Jordan From Love is Blind Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ almost always seems to find near-perfect matches for its participants. That is largely because the contestants set aside their prejudices and preconceived notions to focus solely on what truly matters in a relationship. In Season 10, Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth connected instantly, like two peas in a pod. They became each other’s answer to everything they had imagined in a partner and were quick to declare their love, as they began envisioning what their life together might look like.

Amber and Jordan Were Eager to be a Part of Each Other’s Lives

For Amber Catherine Morrison, love had never been a priority, as she had always been focused on more important things. She became a mother at just 26 and raised her daughter outside of marriage. At the same time, she completed a master’s degree, which was no small feat. When she came into the experiment, Amber wanted to genuinely give herself a chance to find a person who would accept her family, not just her as an individual. Jordan Faeth, meanwhile, had spent nine years as a single man and entered the experiment ready to shed his inhibitions and find a partner with whom he could build a life. Their first conversation stood out immediately. Jordan made Amber laugh, helping her realize how easygoing everything felt between them. Amber was upfront about having a daughter, and for Jordan, it was never something that fazed or affected him.

As they continued talking, they discovered they had more in common than they initially realized. Amber shared her experience of being the one teased in school, while Jordan opened up about being called “stupid” by a teacher and a former girlfriend. Both were looking for someone “to be weird with,” and it quickly felt like they had found that in each other. Jordan also told her that meeting Amber’s daughter and becoming part of their family felt exciting, not like a burden. He baked cookies for Amber, and his loud proclamation of feelings left her ecstatic. Not long after, he proposed. Before seeing each other for the first time, Amber said she felt no anxiety, knowing that Jordan’s reaction to her appearance would not change what they had built. During their retreat in Cabo, Mexico, they felt closer than ever, with even the other couples remarking on how deeply in love they seemed.

Amber and Jordan Are Likely Still in Love With One Another

There were several healthy markers present in Amber and Jordan’s relationship from the very beginning. They started off with a fun and goofy vibe, and that energy never seemed to fade over time. They truly came across as partners in crime, with their attraction and love for each other clearly visible. Even before their first meeting, neither of them had doubts about what the other might look like, because what they wanted in a partner had already been confirmed in the pods. They believed one conversation would settle everything and it did.

The couple appeared genuinely in love, and while living together, family dynamics and the final decision could become turning points; it would take something significant to stand in the way of their plans to build a life together. Amber having a daughter could add challenges, but they seem strong enough to navigate them successfully. Though they are keeping things quiet for now, there is a high chance they could make things work.

Amber is a Nurse Practitioner and Jordan Works for an IT Firm

Amber Morrison is an APRN-CNP in the Department of Primary Care and Family Medicine at Knox Community Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She provides bedside care across the lifespan, treating patients from newborns to geriatrics. Amber holds an MSN as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Mount Carmel College of Nursing, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, and an Associate Degree in Nursing from Central Ohio Technical College. Her certifications include Advanced Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Basic Life Support, and training in basic dysthymias. For her, what is most important is being a devoted mother to her daughter, Emma.

Jordan Faeth currently works full-time as an Account Executive in Data Security at OpenText, a remote role he has held since December 2023. In this position, he focuses on new business development and account management, supporting small and medium-sized businesses. Prior to this, he served as a Business Development Representative from January 2023 to December 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Jordan remains closely connected to his friends and family, and his dog, Beaho, whom he often refers to as his little baby.

