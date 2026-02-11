Are Christine and Vic From Love is Blind Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ always delivers unexpected chemistry that often surprises participants who discover just how well marriages formed through the experiment can work. In season 10, Christine Lham and Vic St. John were clear about what they wanted from the very beginning, and once they found each other, they took to the process without hesitation. Rather than worrying about what lay ahead, they took a leap of faith, testing their relationship in unfamiliar territory. They were fully committed and unguarded and they leaned into the idea of building love and a future together.

Christine and Vic Connected Over Their Childhood and Love for God

Both Christine Lham and Victor “Vic” St. John had one defining constant, which was their faith. As believers, they each felt that love would only feel right if it came with a clear sign from God. Christine said that she was in no rush to find a partner. Having spent 30 years on her own, she wanted to move at her own pace. Vic echoed a similar sentiment and admitted that trust had always taken time for him to build. Yet, to both of their surprise, once they began talking in the pods, everything felt natural from the very beginning. They opened up quickly, sharing stories from their childhoods and the experiences that had shaped them. Both carried emotional scars. Christine spoke with empathy about her parents despite her hardships, while Vic opened up about a difficult relationship with a stepfather who had stayed with him.

Through these conversations, they realized their connection went much beyond, and it was rooted in how deeply they could understand and empathize with each other’s pain. Christine felt safe enough to trust Vic and eventually confided in him about her accident. They also spoke about past relationships and agreed that race and other external factors had never defined their choices. When Christine voiced a heartfelt prayer that captured all of those hopes and visions, Vic knew his answer. Without ever having seen her, he dropped to one knee and proposed. When they finally met face to face, their chemistry was undeniable. Unlike the other couples, Christine and Vic traveled to Malibu, California, where the quiet setting gave them uninterrupted time to further explore their connection.

Christine and Vic Could Most Likely Make Things Work For Them

Christine and Vic’s relationship appeared to be one of the strongest, as they both found in each other exactly what they had been seeking from the start. While they were fully committed to the experiment, it was evident that they were most eager to connect with one another. Although there were still many stages of their relationship left to navigate, the opportunity to spend time alone, away from the other couples, seemed to have a positive impact and allowed their love to deepen. Their attraction was unmistakable, as was the mutual respect reflected in the way they spoke to and treated each other. For now, the couple appears to be keeping their connection private and is not publicly linked socially, but they have the potential to continue their journey together and remain by each other’s side for a long time.

Christine is Working as a Pathologist and Vic is a Professor

Christine Lham is a speech-language pathologist and a healthcare professional who assesses, diagnoses, and treats speech, language, communication, and swallowing disorders across different age groups. Her work typically involves helping individuals improve articulation, language comprehension, and effective communication in everyday life. A woman of strong faith, Christine leads a fulfilling life outside of work. She shares close friendships and went on a trip to Chicago in 2025 with them, which she will remember for a lifetime. She remains deeply connected to her mother, with whom she has an especially close and supportive relationship.

Vic St. John is an Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University, a full-time role he has held since August 2023. He is based in Columbus, Ohio. Alongside his academic position, he has worked as a Research Scientist at Child Trends since September 2019, contributing to research in the Washington, DC area. His professional background shows a strong focus on research and higher education. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Vic has since made Columbus his home. He is quite a fitness freak and is always mindful of his diet and his exercise habits.

