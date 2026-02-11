Tyler Lanier: Where is the Love is Blind Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has always brought in strong women who know what they want, and season 10 was no different. Tyler Lanier had made up her mind that she wanted someone who would provide a soft space for her and add to the stability in her life. She was at a point where she felt comfortable with the life she had built for herself and was looking for a man who could give her a true sense of home. She was not ready to compromise, and that spoke volumes about how clearly she understood what she wanted and how unafraid she was to ask for it.

Tyler Lanier Chose to Walk Away From a Situation She Did Not Like

Tyler Lanier was interested in Kevan Jones from the first few days and felt that she had formed a strong connection with him. The two were able to talk about deeply personal things, and Tyler believed what they shared was meaningful. However, when she discovered that he had also been speaking to Keya and had built a close connection with her as well, Tyler felt he was not being transparent. The next time she spoke to Kevan, she directly asked about his intentions. He told her she was his number one, which she took as a sign that he had chosen her, but that was not entirely the case.

When Tyler later learned that Kevan and Keya had developed a good connection, where he had given her gifts and reassured her, she confronted him and said she was stepping back. She walked away from the pods mid-conversation and returned only after she had calmed down. Kevan explained that it was all part of the process, and a few days later, he asked Tyler to be his girlfriend. She felt this meant he had made up his mind. However, he continued speaking to Keya and admitted that she was also a strong connection. When Kevan asked to speak with Tyler again, she was no longer there. She had decided she had had enough and chose to walk away from the experiment.

Tyler Lanier is Proud of the Success of Her Nonprofit Organization Today

Tyler Lanier joined the University of West Georgia in 2011 and became the first woman in her family to attend college, a moment that was both proud and defining for her. She made the most of the opportunity and refused to limit herself. In her very first year, she founded a nonprofit organization called College Girls Rock, created to provide women in college with support, mentorship, and a strong sense of community. The organization hosts events, builds campus clubs, and fosters lasting friendships. Its initiatives include visits to assisted living facilities, organizing parades, and conducting workshops focused on academic and professional growth, such as resume building and internship preparation.

Over time, it has grown into a strong community with multiple chapters. Tyler identifies herself as the founder of College Girls Rock at UWG, Kennesaw State University, and Georgia State University. Recognized as a leader within her community, she has been nominated for honors such as the Leading Women Defined Summit and acknowledged among prominent “Rising Black Leaders.” Today, Tyler works in sales. While she has kept details about the corporation private, she appears content in her role and continues to thrive professionally.



Tyler Lanier Leans on Her Faith During Tough Times

Tyler Lanier has always been someone who values strong female friendships, and that is evident in the time and intention she pours into the women in her life. In 2023, she celebrated her 30th birthday with some of her closest friends in Cincinnati, Ohio, a moment she still cherishes. A woman of faith, Tyler incorporates meditation, journaling, and self-reflection into her daily practices, grounding herself through intentional living. She has also been an enthusiastic traveler, visiting places like Paris, France, and Venice, Italy, along with other exotic destinations throughout her 20s, and she looks forward to exploring even more of the world. She became a plant-mom in 2025 and has said that it gave her a lot of fulfilment. Proud of her identity, Tyler actively promotes and supports Black-owned businesses and has consistently been an advocate for uplifting her community.