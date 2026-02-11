Keya Kellum: Where is the Love is Blind Star Now?

The participants on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ often come with the intention of finding a partner, but it is not always that easy. While talking to someone in the pods can be an interesting experience, it can also be confusing and overwhelming at times. In season 10, Keya Kellum stood by her decisions, and the choices she made inspired many. She was never one to lose her cool, and whatever she communicated was always on her terms, expressed in a way that maintained her respect and composure.

Keya Kellum Was Not Wary of Walking Away From a Connection For Herself

Keya Kellum felt like she had found her true connection with Kevan Jones and was genuinely excited about the prospect of continuing to talk to him. At the same time, she was fully aware that he was also speaking to Tyler Lanier and understood that he was weighing his options. Rather than urging him to make a decision, she gave him the time and space to make up his mind. She continued to speak to him with the same warmth and respect throughout.

Even when she heard that he had asked Tyler to be his girlfriend, she was not swayed. Kevan assured her that she was his priority, but she did not see that reflected in actually being chosen. His indecisiveness clearly had a bearing on her final decision. When he eventually came to her and said he had made up his mind about her, Keya chose herself instead. She told him he needed to grow up and own up to his actions, and that he was not a man who seemed ready to get married. She declined his offer and walked away single, rather than moving forward with someone who had been confused and never chosen her outright.

Keya Kellum is Working in the Cannabis Industry Today

Tyler Lanier forayed into her professional life as early as high school. From 2010 to 2011, she served as Treasurer of the Black Student Union, organizing fundraisers and facilitating important community discussions. Around the same time, she worked as a Basketball Manager at James Logan High from 2010 to 2012, building early skills in coordination and data tracking. In 2012, she began her studies at Howard University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Business, Management, and Marketing, while also participating in the American Marketing Association. During college, she managed academics with hands-on roles, including Marketing Intern positions at Dark Is Lovely Inc. from 2013 to 2015, Tesla Motors in 2014, and Ready Publication from 2015 to 2016.

She also studied International Marketing at Paris ESLSCA Business School in 2015 and interned during Paris Fashion Week, supporting brand programming for Stella McCartney. These experiences sharpened her global marketing perspective. After graduating, Tyler stepped into more strategic roles. She worked as a Freelance Marketing Analyst at 305 Fitness in 2015 and 2016, then as an Influencer Marketing Account Executive at Colangelo & Partners from 2016 to 2019, where she led influencer-driven campaigns for brands like Prosecco DOC and Caymus Vineyards. In 2020, she joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as a Sales and Marketing Specialist before transitioning into the cannabis industry with Harvest Health & Recreation in Cleveland, Ohio.

She served as Marketing Manager for Harvest of Ohio in 2021 and was promoted to Director of Marketing & Procurement, Mavuno of Ohio in 2022. In this leadership role, she continues to oversee brand strategy, procurement operations, partnerships, and large-scale marketing initiatives. In April 2024, she was invited to serve as an advisor for the first cannabis conference hosted on the campus of Harvard Business School. She has been considered a leader in the industry and has been outspoken on various platforms. Her job in marketing has given her the opportunity to position herself as a thought leader and she is thriving in this role.



Keya Kellum is Spending Time in New York City

Keya Kellum has always had a strong band of friends and family cheering her on in every capacity. Their excitement around her reality TV debut was no different, as they showed overwhelming public support and love for her. These days, Keya splits her time between California, Ohio, and New York City, and lately she seems to be enjoying the waning winter in Brooklyn, New York. A traveler at heart, she is always planning her next adventure. In 2025 alone, she visited Cala Llombarda in June, spent time in Paris that same month, and explored Marrakesh in April. In 2024, she wandered through Napoli, adding to her growing list of destinations. A true fitness girl, she rarely goes long without her matcha in hand. Through it all, she approaches life with faith and always counts her blessings from God.