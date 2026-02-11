Are Brittany and Devonta From Love is Blind Still Together?

Everyone comes into Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ with their own expectations and ideas of what the experience will bring, but it always turns out to be different. With so many changing factors, it is the element of surprise and the possibility of finding love when one least expects it that keeps the show compelling. In season 10, Brittany Elena and Devonta Anderson were quick to develop strong chemistry. When they finally saw each other, both acknowledged that they were physically different from the people they usually dated, but it did not matter to them. What mattered was that they already knew each other well by that point and felt ready to begin the experiment together.

Brittany and Devonta Felt a Lack of Intimacy on the Retreat

Brittany, Elena, and Devonta Anderson started their conversations by talking about how they all came from big families and were very close to them, which immediately drew them to one another. In fact, Brittany jokingly said that from Devonta’s voice alone, she could tell he was a bit nerdy. She admitted that she was one, too, and felt they would make a great pair. As they spoke more, they were able to open up deeply. Devonta shared how his father had left the family when he was just 18 years old and how difficult that period had been for him. He explained that the experience shaped the strong respect and close relationship he shares with his mother to this day. He said this was also the reason he wanted a big family and to give everything to his children. Brittany echoed similar feelings, sharing that the way her mother had raised and loved her was something she hoped to pass on to her own children.

After only a few conversations, there was very little doubt in either of their minds that they wanted to get engaged, and they did. At their first meeting, Brittany noted that Devonta was very different from the kind of men she had dated previously. Devonta also admitted he had never been with someone from a different race, but emphasized that this was exactly the point of the experiment and something he embraced. At the retreat, because of Brittany’s vow of celibacy until marriage, they did not begin like the other couples, but they still shared tender moments. However, within a few days, she began to feel that Devonta was not being affectionate enough and started questioning whether he was even attracted to her.

Brittany and Devonta Could Have Drifted Away From One Another

Both Brittany and Devonta are private people and are not ones to share much about their relationship. While they had a lot going for them, including a shared vision of the kind of family they wanted to build, their time at the retreat was not as pleasant as they had imagined it would be. They both felt that their needs were not being fully met. Devonta expressed that he was someone who valued time alone and could not always be validating his partner. Brittany, on the other hand, felt that even small gestures were missing from the relationship, which made her doubt things. Neither of them has made any public comments since, but the silence could point to something more serious, and it is possible that they chose to end the relationship and move forward on their own paths.

Brittany is a Nurse by Profession and Devonta Works as a Loan Officer

Brittany Elena is a BSN-qualified registered nurse who has built her career around patient care and clinical responsibility. In addition to her nursing background, she is also an advanced esthetician, which shows her interest in wellness and holistic care. Brittany is a private person by nature and prefers to keep much of her personal and professional life out of the public eye, a trait she shares with Devonta Anderson.

Devonta’s last publicly known role was as an Audit Associate at Marcum LLP, where he worked full-time from December 2019 to April 2020. Originally from Wooster, Ohio, he has since been working as a loan officer. Devonta studied accounting and finance at Kent State University and graduated in 2018. Like Brittany, he maintains a low profile and has not shared much beyond his professional background.

