Are Bri and Connor From Love is Blind Still Together?

In the pods on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ there are different ways and different parameters by which participants judge and choose their potential partners. It is about finding someone who shares the same vision for the future, understands you, and aligns with what truly matters. In season 10, Brianna “Bri” McNees and Connor Spies found exactly what they were looking for in each other. There was an easy camaraderie between them, along with a lot of fun. Both knew that if they were going to take this gamble, it would only be with one another and no one else.

Bri and Connor Shared Values About the Family They Wanted to Build

Brianna “Bri” McNees and Connor Spies’ first conversation with one another was everything they had hoped it would be. It was fun and flirty, and they quickly discovered many similarities in each other’s lives. Both Bri and Connor envisioned having a family and a full home with many kids. They also realized they shared a fondness for Minneapolis, Minnesota, had each spent time there, and were both fans of ice skating. In fact, during their very first meeting, Connor jokingly asked if they should just get married already and head off on their honeymoon. However, they did have other connections in the pods as well. Connor was also speaking to Emma and, at one point, felt she was his number one. Bri, similarly, felt that way about Chris. Even so, Bri recognized that what she shared with Connor was more of a slow burn, one where she could genuinely imagine her entire life with him.

When they eventually spoke about their families and the similarities in their values, it became even clearer how well aligned they were. Both sets of parents were ecstatic about them joining the experiment, and after sharing so much, Bri and Connor agreed that being together was what they truly wanted. They respectfully communicated this to their other connections and began focusing on each other. Bri’s laugh immediately put Connor at ease during their first meeting, and it felt like things would move smoothly for them. However, when Connor saw Bri speaking to her former connection, Chris, in Cabo, Mexico, he became insecure and questioned whether his feelings truly mattered. She reassured him that it was only a casual conversation and nothing more, but it had already led to a few disagreements between them.

Bri and Connor Could Possibly be Making a Life Together

Bri and Connor shared a certain kind of compatibility that was only seen in a few couples. From the moment they met, they were at ease both physically and mentally, teasing and playing with one another with natural comfort. However, as soon as questions of jealousy and insecurity entered the picture, a few cracks began to appear between them. There are many ways they could repair this, find a path forward, and learn from their mistakes, especially since there is still a long road ahead. The couple has not spoken openly about how things eventually went between them, but they do remain socially connected. It seems they have the power to mend what was broken and may possibly have worked it all out and moved ahead together, but that remains unknown unless they choose to share their story.

Bri is as a Merchant, While Connor Works in Accounts

Bri McNees currently works as a Senior Merchant at Bath & Body Works, a role she has held since October 2024. She has been with the company for over seven years, having initially joined as a merchant in November 2020, and now oversees the Lip and Travel categories in a hybrid role based in Columbus, Ohio. She studied at the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology with a Program in Entrepreneurship between 2009 and 2014. Outside of work, she participates in the Pelotonia bike ride every year, helping raise funds for cancer research across hospitals in Columbus. A woman of faith, Bri often describes herself as a “Michigan girlie,” as that’s where she grew up and still remains close to her family.

Connor Spies works as an Enterprise Account Manager at Budget Dumpster, where he has been employed full-time since March 2023, though he has been associated with the firm for a long period of time. He is a graduate of Ohio University, having completed his studies in 2016. Connor comes from a large family and has an equally close-knit circle of friends, both of which play a central role in his life. Much of his time is spent with them as he values the sense of stability they bring to his everyday world.

