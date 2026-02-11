Are Ashley and Alex From Love is Blind Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ challenges its participants on many fronts, and one of them is learning to let go of fears and trust their intuition. When choosing a partner in the pods to take part in the experiment, a great deal of faith and a significant leap must be taken. In season 10, Ashley Carpenter and Alex Henderson did exactly that in their own way, and when they found one another, it felt like it was all worth it. They complemented many aspects of each other’s personalities, but when it came to the bigger hurdles, they still had some problems to address.

Ashley Carpenter and Alex Henderson Felt Great Physical Chemistry With One Another

Alex Henderson shared that he had always placed far more importance on looks when meeting people in real life. Over time, he felt this mindset had cost him many potentially good partners, and he wanted to move beyond it. Ashley Carpenter, on the other hand, explained that she had been in a bad relationship for nearly five years and now felt ready to find a partner she could be confident in and who genuinely added to her life. When the two first spoke in the pods, their connection was lighthearted and fun, and they immediately felt comfortable together. There was also clear flirting, and the sexual tension between them was evident, something Ashley was especially happy about.

They took their time getting to know one another more deeply. When Alex opened up about undergoing knee surgery just before being drafted and eventually having to stop playing soccer, Ashley felt him truly opening up to her. She reciprocated his feelings almost immediately, and soon after, Alex proposed, and they finally met face to face. At the retreat in Cabo, Mexico, their physical comfort and tension continued. However, when all the couples gathered, Alex noticed Brittany and admitted she was typically the kind of woman he would have been drawn to in real life. He spoke to her privately, and Ashley noticed the chemistry. Later, when Ashley asked if he had been flirting, Alex denied it. Although they tried to refocus on each other, the seeds of doubt had already been planted in Ashley’s mind.

Ashley and Alex Could Have Gone in Different Directions

Though Ashley and Alex’s relationship started on a solid note, there appeared to be an essence of trouble bubbling at the retreat. The manner in which Alex spoke to Brittany and told her that she was exactly his type was not something Ashley would be happy with, and he was also not completely transparent with her about it. It may have been harmless flirting and nothing more, but at the beginning of the journey, when couples are still trying to understand what works for them, such moments can easily create doubt.

In real life, Ashley does follow Alex on social media, while he does not do the same back. This could be a simple oversight, as much of their journey still remains to be seen on reality TV. For now, neither of them has confirmed anything or spoken openly about where their relationship stands. They did seem compatible and comfortable together, but going all the way would require effort and clarity from both sides.

Ashley is Working in Finance and Alex is a Soccer Coach

Ashley Carpenter is currently working in financial sales, though she has chosen to keep details about her present role private. She previously gained experience working with firms such as Lifetime Financial Growth and Mancan, building a solid foundation in the financial sector. Ashley is a graduate of Ohio University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Statistics and Probability between 2016 and 2019. Outside of work, a big part of her life revolves around her dog, Zoe, who adds warmth and routine to her everyday world. Ashley loves being a devoted dog mom, spending her time caring for, celebrating, and enjoying life alongside her furry companion.

Alex Henderson was drafted by Minnesota United and was a former Division I goalkeeper. As he has shared, multiple knee surgeries eventually forced him to step away from professional soccer. He now works as a football coach and remains closely connected to the sport. Alex is also the host of the podcast ‘Play Life Beautifully’ and runs OnlyFunds, a transparent trading journal, with plans to begin live-stream trading once everything is fully set up. He is in the process of building his foundation, The Calm. Alex is very close to his mother and credits her support for helping him rebuild his life when everything else fell apart.

Read More: Are Madison and Joe From Love is Blind Still Together?