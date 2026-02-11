Are Emma and Mike From Love is Blind Still Together?

There are couples who begin their time together immediately, and there are others who take their time, allowing a journey to unfold before they truly find one another. Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has shown both kinds of connections in its own way, and they are equally beautiful and meaningful. In Season 10, Emma Betsinger and Mike Gibney did things on their own terms and were never rushed. While they each faced different kinds of hurdles in the pods, it was their time together and, ultimately, finding each other that made the experience worth it.

Emma and Mike Found a Lot of Comfort and Familiarity in One Another

Emma Betsinger shared that the experiment held deep meaning for her, as she was at a stage in life where having a partner and sharing her world felt like a meaningful addition rather than a necessity. The idea of forming a connection without seeing one another truly appealed to her. Emma opened up about her story of being adopted from China as an infant, explaining that although she grew up with a loving adoptive family, she never envisioned herself becoming a mother. She also spoke about the birthmarks on her arms that were later diagnosed as potential melanoma, which led to multiple skin-grafting surgeries. Because of these experiences, Emma wanted a partner who could truly understand her journey.

In the pods, Emma formed a few early connections, but her conversations with Mike Gibney always felt easy and natural. When she shared her story with him, he responded with genuine understanding and care. Emma was also exploring a connection with Connor, but when he chose to move forward with Jessica, she realized that Mike was the person she consistently looked forward to and prioritized. He had said that he wanted children and made Emma see the other side of it. He said he was not asking for an answer, but told her it might be a conversation between them, and she was okay with it. When they finally met, Mike was instantly drawn to Emma and admitted that the experiment’s blind aspect had challenged his boundaries, as he had never dated an Asian woman before. At their retreat in Cabo, Mexico, the two were inseparable and grateful for the choices that brought them together.

Emma and Mike Could Possibly be Leading a Life Together

Mike and Emma seemed compatible from the very first time they spoke. While Emma explored a few other connections, Mike was upfront in telling her that she had always been his first choice. At the reveal, when they saw each other for the first time, they couldn’t stop expressing how attractive and beautiful they found one another, laughing, giggling, and holding hands throughout the moment. The couple has not shared many details about their relationship since and seems to be keeping things private, which may be to their benefit. Although much of their journey remains to be seen, they started on a positive note, and if things continue this way, there appears to be very little standing in their path.

Emma and Mike Have Made Burgeoning Careers in the Corporate World

Emma Betsinger works full-time at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., where she currently serves as a Merchant, overseeing Abercrombie Kids girls’ jeans, pants, and shorts. She joined the company in 2019 as an Assistant, later became an Associate, and has steadily risen through the ranks. Emma holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, which she attended from 2015 to 2019, and is EDITED Retail Certified. Known for her loyalty, she consistently shows up for those close to her, including being a visible presence at a longtime friend’s wedding and acting as a steady ally.

Mike Gibney moved from New Jersey to Ohio in 2023 and currently works as a Vehicle Sales Manager at Ryder System, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio, a role he has held since July 2024. Alongside this, he continues to work as a Mortgage Loan Officer at NJ Lenders Corp., a position he began in June 2022. Mike earned a Bachelor’s degree in Law and Society from Ramapo College of New Jersey. Just like Emma, he also places strong value on spending quality time with friends and family, which remains an important part of their life.

