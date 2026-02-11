Are Jessica and Chris From Love is Blind Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ has helped many people find their perfect partners, and there is something in the magic of the pods that makes it happen. It also has much to do with the fact that relationships are tested on all fronts that truly matter before couples make their final choice. In season 10, Jessica Barrett and Chris found many of their answers in one another. They were able to meet each other’s needs and reveled in each other’s company. There was a strong sense of love and chemistry, and they tested the waters to see how far they could go and whether they could ultimately marry at the end of the experiment.

Jessica and Chris Were Equally Smitten With Each Another After Meeting

In the first conversation Jessica Barrett had with Chris, she shared that she had been married before and was now divorced. While explaining her work as a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, she spoke about coming home after witnessing everything that was happening and feeling that her partner did not know how to respond or support her. She described him as a good man but said they both had very different ideas about the roles of a spouse, which ultimately led to their separation. Chris completely understood what she was saying, and his first impression of Jessica was that she was a strong, willful woman, something he truly admired.

At the same time, Chris did have an ongoing connection with Bri, but as time passed, his decision became very clear. He shared that although Jessica was about six years older, age had never mattered to him. What mattered most was how well they complemented each other and how naturally they fit together, which is what he genuinely felt with her. Chris later told Jessica that she had been his number one from the second day in the pods, and for Jessica, those feelings were fully reciprocated. He made his intentions clear to Bri as well before finally asking Jessica to marry him. When they met for the first time, Jessica could not take her eyes off Chris, and the spark they felt continued during their retreat. They spent their days cozying up together, often hand in hand, presenting themselves as a couple who had clearly made up their minds.

Jessica and Chris Are Probably Making Things Work

Jessica and Chris came across as the most secure and loving couple of the season. Time and again, they reiterated how much they loved one another, and both seemed genuinely happy spending time cooped up together. While meeting each other’s families remains a challenge, it does not appear to be a major problem, especially since it was Jessica’s parents who encouraged her to join the experiment. Seeing the love between her and Chris would likely be a positive addition. Both Jessica and Chris have remained quiet about where their relationship currently stands, and there could be many reasons for that. From what we have seen of them and their time together, they seem like one of the couples most likely to say yes at the altar, and for all we know, they may already be enjoying newlywed bliss right now.

Jessica is a Doctor by Profession, and Chris is an Executive

Jessica Barrett is a doctor specializing in infectious diseases. Over the years, the Physician has been affiliated with hospitals such as Dublin Methodist Hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, and Riverside Methodist Hospital. Her medical training includes a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Ohio State University Hospitals in 2018, following her residency and internship in Internal Medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She earned her medical degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2013 and holds board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine in both Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine.

Outside of her demanding career, Jessica is a devoted dog mom to two bulldogs, Tuco and Butters. Her strongest support system is her sister, Kelsey Barrett, who has remained a constant presence in her life. Chris works as an account executive and is a former military man. He prefers to keep much of his personal life private and has not shared many details beyond his professional background.

