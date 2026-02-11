Steven Sunday: Where is the Love is Blind Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ offers contestants the chance to look beyond physical appearance and focus on finding a partner who aligns with their lifestyle and personality. In season 10, Steven Sunday entered the experiment with those same hopes, but things did not unfold in his favor. A happy-go-lucky man by nature, his words were sometimes misinterpreted, and at times he simply said the wrong thing at the wrong moment. He was searching for someone who would truly understand him, yet an argument in the pods shifted the course of his journey and ultimately changed how things played out for him.

Steven Sunday Did Not Make More Connections After One Fell Through

Steven Sunday formed a strong connection with Emma Betsinger, and they were, in fact, each other’s number one. They genuinely looked forward to their time together in the pods, and there seemed to be real potential for their relationship to move forward. However, things shifted during a vulnerable conversation. When Emma opened up about her birthmark and the skin graft surgeries she had undergone, the tone changed.

Steven expressed sympathy and assured her that it did not matter to him. But when he quickly followed up by asking about her high school dating experiences and her first kiss, Emma felt he was overlooking the weight of what she had just shared. She explained that because of her scars, she was not considered conventionally attractive, and his questions felt dismissive. The conversation left them both frustrated. They parted on tense terms, did not reconnect, and Steven ultimately left the pods without forming another relationship.

Steven Sunday is Working as a Financial Representative Today

Steven Sunday’s career began in Columbus, Ohio, while he pursued his bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University from 2013 to 2018. During that time, from 2015 to 2018, he worked as a Student Intern with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in the Finance and Health Services departments. There, he handled medical insurance claims, prepared financial assistance documentation for patients, and gained early exposure to analyst models and financial systems within a large healthcare institution. In December 2018, he joined UPS in the Greater Atlanta Area as an Investor Relations Analyst. Over the course of 2019, he contributed to earnings releases, SEC filings, and quarterly earnings calls, while also building investor targeting programs and analyzing financial forecasts, budgets, and performance data.

In January 2020, he transitioned to GameStop in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area as a Financial Analyst specializing in Supply Chain and Freight. Until April 2022, he focused on financial modeling, freight cost analysis, and operational forecasting within a fast-moving retail environment. Since April 2022, Steven has served as a Financial Representative with Western & Southern Life. Based out of New Albany, Ohio, he now works directly with individuals and families, advising them on insurance strategies, financial planning, and long-term wealth protection. His current role centers on client relationships, risk assessment, and building tailored financial solutions designed to support lasting security.



Steven Sunday is a Doting Uncle to His Sister’s Children

Steven Sunday has always been a family-oriented person, and the time he spends with loved ones means the most to him. He shares a special bond with his grandmother, whom he affectionately calls “Grammy,” and remains close to his parents and, above all, his sister. As an uncle to a nephew and niece, he proudly embraces the role of “Uncle Stev,” bringing plenty of fun, chaos, and playful energy whenever he is around them.

Although he has kept much of his personal life private in recent years, it is clear that he values his friendships and has a genuine love for animals. Back in 2016, while still in university, he had a dog named Peeps, and that affection for animals seems to have stayed with him. During the COVID pandemic, he explored creative outlets such as glass blowing and painting through an apprenticeship and still makes time for those passions when he can. He appears content with where he is in life and focused on continuing to grow.