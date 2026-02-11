Kevan Jones: Where is the Love is Blind Star Now?

While the ultimate goal of being on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is to find a partner, there are many who do not. Each story is different, but sometimes the pod interactions are so meaningful and weighty that they draw a great deal of interest. In season 10, Kevan Jones had a similar journey. Although he was not ultimately coupled up, his time in the pods still made him stand out. He found himself stuck between choosing two potential partners, and what followed was something he had not expected, making his experience one of the more memorable ones of the season.

Kevan Jones Took More Time to Decide Between Two Potential Partners

Kevan Jones had built a rapport with both Keya and Tyler in the pods and found himself unable to decide which one to move forward with. When Tyler learned that he had also been getting serious with Keya, she told him it made her uncomfortable and that she felt he was wasting her time. However, Kevan explained that he was simply taking part in the experiment and trying to figure out what worked best for him. Keya, on the other hand, was much more laid back and did not pressure Kevan to make a quicker decision. When Kevan asked Tyler to be his girlfriend, it seemed as though he had finally made up his mind.

Despite this, he continued speaking to Keya and told her that she was also a strong connection for him. Eventually, Kevan realized he needed to make a final call, but before he could speak to Tyler, he went into the pods and found that her room was empty. She had chosen to leave. Kevan then decided to pursue Keya, but she told him that he needed to grow and become more mature. She chose herself, explaining that she could not be with someone who took so long to make up his mind. Although Kevan was disappointed, he accepted their decisions and went his own way.

Kevan Jones is a Reputable Realtor in Ohio Today

Kevan Jones’ professional journey reflects a strong connection to his hometown of Columbus, Ohio. After completing his studies in marketing at Columbus State Community College in 2022, Kevan had already built several years of hands-on experience across customer-facing roles that helped sharpen his communication and problem-solving skills. He began his career at Discover Financial Services in 2015, working as a Customer Service Representative until 2017. This role introduced him to client relations, accountability, and the importance of trust in financial conversations.

He then moved to Alliance Data in 2017 as a Collections Specialist, where he worked until late 2019. In March 2020, Kevan joined Nationwide as an Insurance Specialist, a position he held for over two years. During this time, he worked closely with clients on protection and planning, further strengthening his understanding of long-term financial decision-making. In April 2022, he transitioned into real estate, joining Vision Realty, Inc. as an Inside Sales Agent. Over the next two years, he focused on lead generation, cold calling, and client acquisition, laying the groundwork for a full transition into real estate sales.

In March 2024, Kevan stepped into the role of Realtor at Vision Realty, taking a major step in his career. Working under the mentorship of Don Payne, a veteran with over four decades of industry experience, Kevan refined his approach to serving buyers, sellers, and investors. Now based in New Albany, Ohio, he continues to build his real estate career chapter by chapter, drawing from each past role to deliver informed, client-focused service from experience.



Kevan Jones Enjoys Various Sports in His Spare Time

Kevan Jones is a private person who prefers to keep much of his personal life out of the spotlight, but it is clear that he leads a full life in his hometown. He is surrounded by family and close friends, along with a strong circle of professional connections with whom he frequently collaborates. Kevan enjoys traveling and has spent time exploring Nashville, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; Washington, DC; and Charlotte, North Carolina. An avid sports enthusiast, he follows soccer, baseball, and basketball closely. He also makes time for training and weightlifting, using fitness as a way to stay disciplined and physically active alongside his busy professional life.