Where was American Girl Corinne Tan Filmed?

Directed by Angela C. Tortu, ‘American Girl: Corinne Tan’ is a heartfelt movie about a young girl and her sister facing a tumultuous family situation, but finding a sense of comfort in their aspirations and each other. Corinne Tan is a 13-year-old Asian-American girl whose parents are going through a divorce. She and her 10-year-old sister, Gwynn, are ski enthusiasts, who come across an enthusiastic dog while out skiing. Naming him Flurry, Corinne takes it upon herself to train him to be a search-and-rescue dog.

While her younger sister is a prodigy in ski ballet, Corinne has no special talents, and training Flurry for his test gives her direction and peace of mind at a time when their household sorely lacks both. However, Corinne begins to develop an unhealthy obsession with the training, distancing herself from Gwynn and being too hard on Flurry. The 2023 American Girl movie unfolds around a stunning snow-covered hilly landscape that ties perfectly into the plot. The sisters’ engagement in various winter activities may captivate your interest in the actual filming locations of the movie

American Girl: Corinne Tan Shooting Locations

‘American Girl: Corinne Tan’ was filmed in and around Calgary, Banff, and Lake Louise in the province of Alberta. Principal photography began in late May 2022 and was wrapped up in a few weeks by June 7 of the same year. About her experience filming with her real-life sister, actress Miya Cech posted, “I am so grateful that we got to do this together. you are so talented and brave and you have the biggest heart of anyone I know. thank you for being my Gwynn IRL too!” Jokingly adding, “Can’t wait to show this movie to our kids when we are old and grey aunties lol!” Let’s go through the specific locations used in the creation of the film.

Calgary, Alberta

Some sequences of ‘American Girl: Corinne Tan’ were shot around the wintry city of Calgary. The skiing scenes, in particular, were lensed around the Fortress Ski Area west of the metropolitan region. It falls under the Kananaskis Village and is surrounded by jagged mountains of the Canadian Rockies, alpine meadows, and undulating slopes. The rugged peaks, snow-capped for a significant portion of the year, become the perfect backdrop for the film’s skiing scenes, lending themselves to their visual depth. The mountainous landscape surrounding Calgary can also be seen in ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘Heartland,’ and ‘My Life with the Walter Boys.’

Banff, Alberta

North of the Kananaskis Village, the resort town of Banff became a major filming destination for the American Girl film. The town is surrounded by majestic mountain peaks, pristine lakes, and dense forests, providing a diverse and visually captivating setting. Banff’s iconic landscapes, including the famous Lake Louise, can be spotted in many scenes throughout the movie. The glacier-fed lake is known for its enchanting turquoise waters, surrounded by towering peaks and alpine forests, presenting a fantastical landscape. The dream-like location became a backdrop for a few sequences in the film, with the cast and crew venturing into the Banff National Park to reach it.

The town of Banff itself adds to the character of the film with its charming streets and historic architecture. Sporting unparalleled natural beauty and versatile surroundings, Banff stands as a unique and evocative filming location that seamlessly integrates nature into the narrative, creating a visually rich and emotionally resonant cinematic experience for ‘American Girl: Corinne Tan.’ Some other films that have set their scenes in the town include ‘Winter in Vail,’ ‘ Days of Heaven,’ ‘Snowkissed,’ and ‘The Right Kind of Wrong.’

Read More: Best Family Movies on Paramount+