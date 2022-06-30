American Hoggers: Where Are They Now?

‘American Hoggers’ is a reality series about the Campbell family from Texas. The Campbells run a family business of game hunting and animal control. Their specialty lies in the removal of feral hogs. When the show first aired in 2011, the family members gained quite a fan following, with many interested in the details of their personal and professional lives. The series lasted four seasons, with the last episode airing in 2013. Almost nine years later, fans of the show are curious to know what their favorite family is up to. Well, here’s what we know about the recent activities of the Campbell family members and those around them.

Where is Jerry Dean Campbell Now?

Jerry Dean Campbell, the patriarch of the Texan family, sadly passed away on July 25, 2021. The experienced animal tamer took his last breath at 74 and was deeply mourned by his family, friends, and admirers. His antics and business ideas never failed to entertain the viewers. The driving force behind Campbell’s family business will be missed by many. His wife, Kathie Campbell, and four children, Ryan Dean Campbell, Robert Hunter Campbell, Krystal Marie Campbell, and Sonya Jo Campbell, expressed their grief publically and even allowed well-wishes to share their feelings through a public tribute wall.

Where is Robert “Hunter” Campbell Now?

Since Robert “Hunter” Campbell’s time on the show, he seems to have maintained his love for animals and anything wild. His latest posts on social media indicate that he is enjoying life as an animal tamer. Robert also takes joy in sharing details about how he spends time with his friends and family. On October 18, 2014, Robert got married to Arah Duecker Campbell. The couple had a beautiful daughter in August 2017. During the 2022 Texas wildfires, Robert actively raised awareness about the events and collected funds and donations from volunteers. Additionally, the reality star does not shy away from posting about his sports binging on social media. As of writing, Robert lives in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Where is Krystal “Pistol” Campbell Now?

During the airing of ‘American Hoggers,’ Krystal “Pistol” Campbell, AKA Krystal Marie Campbell, wanted to take over the family business. Her fallout with her father, Jerry, led her to establish her own business, called Wild Women Hoggers. She was joined by family friend Lea Penick, whose experience immensely helped Krystal. Since her time on the show, Krystal has not shared a lot of details regarding her life with the public and has stayed away from social media. The former Miss Brownwood got married sometime in late 2013.

From her Instagram profile picture and bio, we can gather that Krystal may be expecting a baby or might already be a mother. The latter possibility seems highly likely since Krystal proudly calls herself a CDH Mom in her bio. The title is used by mothers whose children are born with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH).

CDH is a rare birth condition caused by the partial development of the diaphragm, the muscle barrier between the chest and abdomen. This can lead the abdominal organs to spread to the chest cavity and take up space required for the full development of lungs in a fetus, resulting in underdeveloped lungs. Krystal and her child seem to have won their battle against CDH, and the mother is quite passionate about raising awareness and funds for helping those who may might themselves in a situation similar to hers.

Where is Kathie Campbell Now?

Many fans of ‘American Hoggers’ adored Kathi Campbell, AKA Kathleen Marie Campbell, Jerry Campbell’s wife, for her ability to smooth over issues between her husband and her children. She might not have been an active participant in hunting expeditions, but her determination and will were visible for everyone to see as she ensured her family ran smoothly and did not butt heads every day. The family matriarch has not shared much over the internet. The recent passing of her husband is sure to have saddened Kathie, and we hope that she is able to find joy with her family and close friends.

Where is Lea Penick Now?

Previously a common fixture in the Campbell household, Lea Penick was one of the favorite members of the show. The Campbell patriarch, Jerry considered her an honorary Campbell. However, during Krystal’s split from the family business, Lea chose to go with Krystal and helped in the formation of Wild Women Hoggers. After the end of the reality show, Lea went on to star in the 2015 film ‘Nail 32.’

Where are Creek Boys Now?

Led by Ronnie Creek, the Creek boys were constant business rivals of the Campbell family. Apart from Ronnie, the teams consisted of Randy Tate, Dave “Shep” Shepperd, and Cody Whitish. As of writing, Ronnie is in a relationship with Klaudya McKee Callender and living in Arcadia, Louisiana. Since February 2019, Ronnie is also a part of Tuskers Magazine Pro Team Staff. Ronnie and Randy are co-owners of TaterCreek Outfitters. Cody is still happily married to Katie R Whitish and efficiently runs Elite Exterminators.

Sadly, David passed away on January 5, 2018. The Texan had been fighting cancer for almost 6 and a half years. He moved on to the next life in the company of those he cherished the most. In his honor, David’s closest friends held a memorial hog hunt from March 16, 2018, to March 18, 2018. Cody, the terminator, has not shared much about his life with the public since the reality series finished airing.

Where is Katie Ball Now?

After Krystal and Lea left the Campbell business, the family patriarch brought Katie Ball on board. The reality show was not her first time on camera for Katie. The former bartender had worked in ‘The Essence of Irwin’ and ‘Cashback’ prior to coming on the show. As of writing, Katie has not appeared on any other projects on either the small or the big screen since the reality show ended. After the series stopped airing, the fitness model jumped back into her fitness regime and showed her gains on social media. However, the reality star has been inactive on the internet for quite some time as of writing.

