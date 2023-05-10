American Hollow: Where Are They Now?

Directed by Rory Kennedy, ‘American Hollow is a 1999 documentary about the extended Bowling family’s life in Perry County, Kentucky. The lifestyle of the Bowlings had changed little for the past 100 years as many of them seemed content to live their lives near the Appalachians. The movie sheds light on multiple issues when it comes to family, development, and finances.

The determination to dream bigger is something not every member of this family has. Naturally, fans of the film formed genuine connections with some of the most prominent cast members of the movie. If you, too, are eager to know about their current whereabouts, we are here to share what we know about the same!

Where is Clint Bowling Now?

Clint Bowling was seen in the movie as a soon-to-be adult who wanted to make something of himself and hoped to marry his love from high school. Given the lack of opportunities in his hometown, Clint followed in the footsteps of his uncle, David, but returned back within a month of his departure. However, it does not seem like Clint ended up marrying his high school sweetheart Shirley. In May 2014, he started dating someone else though Clint has not shared any updates regarding the same.

Where is Samantha Bowling Now?

Iree’s granddaughter Samantha Bowling, or Samantha Howard, seems to be enjoying her life. Her arc in the movie dealt with heavy issues like domestic abuse and how she wanted her two daughters to be away from such an environment. Though she has not shared many details of her private life, Samantha does seem to be happily enjoying the company of her loved ones, which includes many youngsters who seem to adore her very much.

Where is Edgar Bowling Now?

As of writing, Edgar is based in Manchester, Kentucky. He has lost many of his family members in the past two decades. This includes the demise of his brother Lonzo Bowling who took his last breath on November 24, 2022. His sister, Barbara Bowling Spurlock, departed from the world on April 11, 2018. while Edgar’s brother, Pierce Bowling, died on January 18, 2005.

Edgar’s brother Denny Bowling also passed away on August 8, 2021, while Patrick Bowling breathed his last on July 4, 2021. Needless to say, Edgar has seen much tragedy over the years, including the death of his parents, Iree and Bascum “Bass” Bowling. Despite the significant losses in his life, we are hopeful that Edgar continues to soldier on and be there for those he holds close to his heart.

How Did Iree Bowling Die?

On December 17, 2010, beloved matriarch Iree Bowling passed away, much to the devastation of her family members. She lived to the age of 81 and took delight in activities like quilting and cooking. However, her dedication and love for her family were perhaps her most vital traits, and they allowed her to gain admirers across the world. At the time of her passing, Iree’s husband, Bascum “Bass” Bowling, had been deceased for over seven years.

Apart from her son Pierce Bowling, all of Iree’s children survived her and deeply mourned her passing. The matriarch is buried at Ira Rice Family Cemetery, Saul, Perry County, Kentucky, alongside many of her family members like her parents, Ira and Oma Rice, the latter of whom had passed away in the same year that the documentary was released.

How Did Bascum Bowling Die?

A few years after the release of ‘American Hollow’ on May 26, 1999, Bascum “Bass” Bowling passed away on June 23, 2003. The patriarch of the Bowling family is laid to rest at the Ira Rice Family Cemetery in Saul, Perry County, Kentucky. As seen in the movie, Bass was a dedicated family man who often helped his wife to gather produce that they had grown, among other things.

Bass also tried to always be there for his wife, Iree Bowling, whenever she was worried about the members of her family. His presence beside her was of much support to the matriarch, who wanted the best for her children and grandchildren. In fact, Iree would often be plagued with worry whenever they tried to make significant changes in their lives. However, Bass always tried to help her as much as he could.

