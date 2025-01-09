American Primeval: Does Taylor Kitsch Speak or Know Shoshone in Real Life?

Netflix’s ‘American Primeval’ is a historical drama that takes the audience in the middle of a conflict brewing in the American West. The story is a confluence of several characters and their transformative journeys, but one of the major characters is Isaac Reed (Taylor Kitsch). Isaac comes into the picture as a guide for Sara Rowell and her son, Devin, who want to go to Crooks Springs but require someone to lead the way through what is expected to be a treacherous journey. Despite his initial refusal, Issac decides to take them on and finds himself on a path that changes the course of his life. The character’s grim and violent storyline makes him a physically and emotionally demanding character, but that’s not the only thing Taylor Kitsch had to learn to bring him to life. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Taylor Kitsch Immersed Himself in Shoshone Language and Culture to Get Into the Skin of the Character

A major part of Isaac Reed’s backstory is that as a child, he was taken in by the Shoshone. Because he grew up with them, he became a part of them, learning their language, their customs, and culture. In some ways, he is more Shoshone than white, and the bond he shares with them comes to light when he is injured, and they take care of him and his party. Thus, the role required actor Taylor Kitsch to speak Shoshone, especially when he is talking with other Shoshone in the show. For this, he learned the language to give more authenticity to the role.

Because of the demands of the role, Kitsch started preparing for it a year before the filming was set to pick up. He lost about 25 pounds to accentuate the physicality of the character. To get a better sense of Isaac’s upbringing and his relationship with the Shoshone, he mingled with the Native community, revealing that it took a bit of time for him to get them to trust him and talk to him about the deeper questions he had for them. He said: “Anytime you’re taking on a culture, you’ve got to do your best to get it right—and it’s tough because I didn’t have much time with them, so I’m getting into these very intense questions early. That took a bit for them to trust me.”

Apart from the language, Kitsch also got to see a different side of the Native culture that doesn’t necessarily come into the picture in the TV series. He revealed that the process opened up his spiritual side, and seeing things from a different perspective helped him a lot. “Everything is circular with them, and there is no ending, which I think is incredibly beautiful,” he said, talking about his experience with the Native American sweat lodge ceremony, which he plans to build on his property as well. He is also revealed to have worked with a shaman, with whom he continues to be in touch. All of this shows Kitsch’s dedication to playing Isaac as realistically as possible.

