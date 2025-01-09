Is American Primeval Based on a True Story? When Does it Take Place?

Created by Mark L. Smith, Netflix’s Western historical drama miniseries, ‘American Primeval’ presents the story of a group of people and the violent conflicts they find themselves in the middle. It begins with Sara Rowell, who is looking for a guide to take her and her son, Devin, through the treacherous journey that will lead them to the safety of Crooks Springs. They find that guide in a reluctant Isaac Reed, who has to come to terms with his tragic past before he can move on. At the same time, we also see a storm brewing as the forces of the US government, the Mormon militia, and the Native American tribes fight with each other over the control of the region. The violence of the show makes for a grim and gritty watch, but the elements of realism add another layer of authenticity to it.

American Primeval Builds a Fictional Premise Over Real Events

‘American Primeval’ is a fictional story with most of the characters concocted by writer Mark L. Smith. However, real-life events are used as signposts to push the narrative forward and give it more depth. The story begins with the characters reaching a place called Fort Bridger, from where they prepare for the next phase of their journey. It was a real trading outpost established by a man named Jim Bridger, who also features as a major character in the Netflix series. As depicted in the show, Fort Bridger was an important place for several reasons, one of which was its placement, which allowed it to be a great prospect from a military point of view. It was vied by the US Army as well as the Mormon militia to get a vantage point in the war brewing between them.

The clash between the US Army and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, led by Brigham Young, borrows heavily from the real-life conflict, which also involved Native American tribes like the Shoshone, the Paiute, and the Ute. One of the most important markers in the series is the Mountain Meadows Massacre, which takes place in the first episode of the show and plays an important role in pushing the characters out on different paths. It is the recreation of a real massacre that took place between September 7 to 11, 1857, where, in a series of attacks, about 120 innocent people were attacked and killed by a group that constituted of the members of the Nauvoo legion and the Southern Paiute. ‘American Primeval’ uses it to set the tone of the story while also using it as a precursor for the violence that is set to follow and define the entire tone of the show.

The Creators of American Primeval Wanted it to be as Authentic as Possible

In creating a show that deals with the challenges of living in the volatile environs of the 19th-century American West, director Peter Berg made it clear that the whole thing had to be as realistic as possible. Instead of relying on green screens and CGI, the creators of the show decided to shoot on location to keep the tone of the story as authentic as possible. Over the course of several months, the cast and crew headed to the mountains of New Mexico, where they filmed at high altitudes with increasingly unpredictable weather and wildlife. The actors were prepared for their roles by receiving training for things like horse riding, especially with all the snow around them.

The show’s creators also wanted to present an authentic portrayal of the Native American tribes that appear in the series. Given the history of the portrayal of Indigenous people in Hollywood, Berg and his team didn’t want to make a show that perpetuated the same stereotypes. They were dedicated to presenting the people, their culture, and their language in a real and respectful manner, which is where Julie O’Keefe came in. She worked as the Indigenous cultural consultant and project adviser on the show to make sure that the stories of the Indigenous characters were brought forth in a way that best represented their way of life in the 19th century. Apart from this, the show also had consultants for the Mormon storyline and the scenes regarding battles and fights. Reportedly, the curator of the Fort Bridger Museum was brought on board to enhance the historical accuracy of that time period.

American Primeval Transports the Audience to the 19th Century

The events in ‘American Primeval’ take place in the year 1857, with Fort Bridger as a major marker of the story and the characters. Because of the location’s importance to the story, the production crew of the Netflix series erected a Fort Bridger of their own, fully capable of functioning as an outpost of its own. The story unfolds over the course of several days, focusing on the increasing tension between several factions at play in Southwest Wyoming and Utah. The show gives a backstory of the reason behind the Mormons moving to Utah and forming a militia while also giving us a glimpse of the tussle for land and power between them and the US government that has been in the making for a good part of the decade and which eventually escalates to a dangerous point, right as the country is already barrelling towards a civil war that would forever change the course of history.

