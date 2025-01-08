Netflix’s American Primeval: Exploring All Filming Locations

Created by Mark L. Smith, Netflix’s ‘American Primeval’ chronicles the birth of the American West in a gritty narrative about life, death, and mystery, reflecting the tumultuous period in all its eccentricities and intrigue. The Western thriller highlights the pioneering spirit of explorers across the country as they sought to spread the beacon of civilization to far-off untamed lands, finding a dark new world awaiting them. The series finds its grounding in the struggles and triumphs of its characters, who face challenges ranging from insidious cults, religious sentiments, and cultural clashes. As such, the dusty desert environments are pivotal to the story’s central themes, depicting a world before colonization, where men and women flock seeking a better life.

Where is American Primeval Filmed?

Filming for ‘American Primeval’ primarily takes place in the state of New Mexico, specifically in the regions of Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Principal photography for season 1 of the project began on February 6, 2023, and was wrapped up by May 12. Filming was suspended during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Naturally, New Mexico’s arid, desert climate mixed with its mountainous terrain seamlessly slots into the look and feel of a classic Western tale meant to capture the cowboy freedom of a bygone era. It played a significant role during the development of the American West, which helps connect the dots between the real-life setting and the narrative depiction, increasing the show’s authenticity. Expansive outdoor shots of New Mexico’s striking natural landscapes are an essential way to communicate the ideas lurking at the heart of the series.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

‘American Primeval’ is extensively filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city and a hub for culture and commerce. It is known for its diversity, which is exemplified through its art, architecture, and cuisine, capturing the blend of traditions and beliefs practiced in the region. It is also situated in and around arid desert lands, which are ideally placed and suited for production purposes. The city is resplendent with landmark attractions that bookmark Albuquerque’s history, namely the Petroglyph National Monument, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, Albuquerque Museum, Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum, and ABQ BioPark – Botanic Garden. As grime, violence, and grittiness are central to the show’s depiction of the Old West, the use of practical on-location shooting is an essential way to achieve the dark, hard-edged tone.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The capital city of New Mexico, Santa Fe, is also an important filming location for ‘American Primeval.’ Filming takes place in Bonanza Creek Ranch, a ranch that is built specifically for production purposes and has hosted numerous Westerns over the years. Some of those projects include ‘3:10 to Yuma,‘ ‘Hostiles,’ ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,’ and ‘Godless.’ The establishment is located at Bonanza Creek Road and is home to large movie sets built for the purpose of shooting Western dramas in period-accurate settings. It seamlessly fits into the overall aesthetic of the series, particularly when taking into account the Pueblo-style architecture that is abundantly visible throughout Santa Fe. Both the city and its history contribute heavily to the story, enhancing its central themes and its characters’ emotional struggles.

