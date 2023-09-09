America’s Got Talent Season 13: Where Are They Now?

Season 13 of ‘America’s Got Talent’ was a rollercoaster of talent and emotions, showcasing extraordinary contestants from various backgrounds. While only one act could emerge as the winner, the finalists from the season left a lasting impact on people around the world with their charisma, exceptional skills, and dedication to their craft. Let’s catch up with them and see what they have been up to since their time on the show.

Where is Brian King Joseph Now?

Brian King Joseph is a violinist who gave electrifying performances on the ‘AGT’ stage. Despite suffering from a rare neuropathy that causes chronic pain, he managed to wow the judges and audience with his passionate, high-energy violin performances. Since the show, Brian has continued to build his career as a musician. He has released original music, combining modern electronic elements with classical violin, creating a unique and captivating sound.

He also has a YouTube channel where he posts his mesmerizing performances and captivates his fans with his violin skills. He returned to ‘AGT’ as a guest performer in season 14, where he gave memorable performances. The talented violinist showcased his original composition “Sparks” on ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions,’ but he was eliminated in the subsequent rounds. Overall, Brian’s journey has been an inspiring one in which talent and determination can overcome any obstacles.

Where is Courtney Hadwin Now?

Courtney Hadwin is an English singer with a powerful and soulful voice who left a lasting impression on the ‘AGT’ audience. Often drawing comparisons to legendary artists like Janis Joplin, her rock ‘n’ roll energy and unique vocal style earned her a spot in the finals. After the show, she signed a record deal with Syco Entertainment and released her debut single, “Pretty Little Thing” in 2019, followed by her debut album ‘The Cover Sessions’ released in October 2019, which featured live covers of hits by singers like Lil Nas X, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, and Jonas Brothers. She also earned third place in week 2 of the ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’. Courtney’s single “Breakable: dropped on February 28, 2023, followed by the release of “Call Me Back” and “That Girl Don’t Live Here, all of which were well-received by her fans.

Where is Daniel Emmet Now?

As a classically trained tenor, Denial Emmet brought an operatic flair to ‘America’s Got Talent’. His impressive vocal range and ability to blend contemporary music with opera captivated everyone. Since his time on the show, he has continued to pursue a career in music. secured multiple #1 singles on iTunes Classical Chart, and released an album titled ‘Daniel Emmet’. This album became the #1 song on iTunes’ US Singer/Songwriter chart.

Daniel has also headlined shows at multiple prestigious Las Vegas venues and made notable appearances on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ ‘Lifetime TV,’, ‘ESPN+,’ and more. He toured with Marie Ormond and returned to ‘AGT’ as “the singing voice of Simon Cowell” using deep fake technology. The talented singer went on tour alongside David Foster and Katharine McPhee where he performed symphonic shows across the US.

Where is Duo Transcend Now?

Mary and Tyce Nielsen are a married couple who showcased their breathtaking aerial stunts and acrobatics on ‘AGT,’ under the name of Duo Transcend. Tyce, who was partially blind because of keratoconus, depended on Mary to execute daring moves high above the stage, making their performances filled with trust, love, and suspense. After the show ended, Duo Transcend performed at several events, including festivals and corporate shows, and earned accolades for their jaw-dropping routines.

Fortunately, a specialized doctor in Los Angeles reached out to them and offered to treat Tyce’s condition. Even though his sight didn’t get better, the doctor was able to stop it from getting worse. They returned to ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ in 2020 and performed even more impressive acts, featuring blindfolded aerial tricks. They finished as runners-up, second only to V. Unbeatable. In 2021, they joined Deadly Games for a guest performance on ‘AGT’, which led to both groups participating in the Las Vegas residency at the Luxor Resort. Duo Transcend auditioned for ‘Spain’s Got Talent: All Stars’ in 2023 but was unable to reach the final round.

Where is Glennis Grace Now?

Glennis Grace is a Dutch singer who won the hearts of ‘AGT’ audiences with her powerful vocals and her incredible renditions of Whitney Houston songs. Since her time on the show, she has continued pursuing her music career and released several albums, including ‘Walk on Water’ and ‘WHITNEY – a Tribute by Glennis Grace’. Glennis has also been invited to perform at various events and venues, where she has captivated the audience with her remarkable voice.

In July 2021, it was announced that Glennis Grace would be replacing Jan Smit as a Coach on season 12 of ‘The Voice of Holland’. However, only after two episodes, the series was suspended indefinitely. On February 12, 2022, Glennis, along with two others, was arrested for a fight with adult supermarket employees at an Amsterdam Jumbo store, for which she received 200 hours of community service. Since 2014, she has also been a member of the group ‘Ladies of Soul’, which comprises four other women: Trijntje Oosterhuis, Edsilia Rombley, Berget Lewis, and Candy Dulfer. The group performs original as well as cover songs and sell out shows consistently.

Where is Michael Ketterer Now?

Michael Ketterer is a pediatric nurse and a father of six who moved the judges with his heartfelt performances on ‘AGT’. His inspiring backstory and emotional connection to the songs resonated with viewers, leading him to the finals. However, just a day after securing fifth place in the season, he faced a domestic violence arrest in Los Angeles. However, no charges were filed in connection with this arrest, and he was released the next day.

Following his time on the show, he has been releasing his music and continuing to bring positive change in the world. Currently, he has been working as a pediatric mental health nurse at the CHOC Children’s Hospital in Orange County, California. Additionally, Michael and his wife, Ivey, have lovingly adopted five children through the Jockey Being Family network.

Where is Samuel J. Comroe Now?

Samuel J. Comroe is a stand-up comedy who brought humor and laughter to the ‘AGT’ stage with his witty and relatable jokes. He often talked about his personal challenges with Tourette syndrome and turned it into comedy gold. Following the show’s end, he has been using his platform to promote inclusivity and raise awareness about his condition. He has been touring across the US, making people laugh while breaking down stereotypes and stigma.

Samuel returned for ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ and received standing ovations from the judges. However, he didn’t receive enough votes and was eliminated before he could reach the night’s Top 3. Other than this, he also featured on All Def Digital’s Comedy Originals and won the Ricky Gervais’ Comedy Competition and the San Francisco Comedy Competition. Samuel’s YouTube channel has over 100k subscribers, where he posts comedy videos and cooking videos with his daughter.

Where is Shin Lim Now?

Known for his sleight of hand and mind-boggling card tricks, Shin Lim had impeccable skill and presentation style that earned him the title of season 13 winner. After that, the talented magician enjoyed a skyrocketing career in magic. He has performed on some of the most prestigious stages worldwide, including his own residency in Las Vegas. He also got married to fellow magician Casey Thomas in August 2019. Post-AGT, Lim was able to secure a long-term Las Vegas residency in October 2019 at the Mirage Casino Hotel’s Terry Fator Theatre, where he currently performs.

Other than this, Lim has toured with a theatrical magician troupe, The Illusionists and embarked on his US tour in 2020. He has guest-starred on multiple talk shows, including ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ ‘The Today Show’, and ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’. He also returned to the ‘AGT’ stage as a special appearance, contributing to the magic tricks of contestants Marc Spelmann and Colin Cloud.

Where is Vicki Barbolak Now?

Vicki Barbolak is a unique comedian with a “trailer nasty” persona who brought her unapologetic humor to the AGT stage. Her funny observations and quirky style delighted judges as well as audiences throughout the season. After the show ended, she continued performing stand-up comedy, touring, and entertaining audiences across the country. In 2019, she launched her ‘Trailer Nasty Tour’ and even participated in season 1 of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’, but left in the first week. She was also invited to compete on ‘Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions’, but her stint on the show ended in the fifth week.

Vicki is also an ordained minister who founded Wedding Chapel to Go, a company that organizes weddings, anniversaries, and vow renewal experiences. She has been a guest speaker at several conferences and organizations and was one of the six comedians selected for ‘Jenny’s Comedy Divas’ on the ‘Jenny Jones Show’. The talented comedian has been living in a trailer for 25+ years and is married to pianist Lou Brockman. Currently, she is living at the Rancho Calevero Mobile Home Park in Oceanside, California, but has also purchased a pink Vegas trailer.

Where is Zurcaroh Now?

Zurcaroh is a high-energy dance group hailing from Austria that performed breathtaking choreography and storytelling through dance on the AGT stage. They had intricate routines and a large ensemble that transported the audience to another world. Post-AGT, they have continued to wow audiences with their dance routines and have performed at various events and venues worldwide, including one at the Royal Variety Performance in Lonon on December 10, 2019.

This show was part of their annual charity event and was attended by Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. The group was invited to join ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions,’ but declined the offer due to prior commitments. In 2023, they toured all over the world and performed ‘Desert Awakening’ in the opening ceremony of the IWF World Championships, Riyadh, in September.

