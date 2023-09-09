America’s Got Talent Season 16 Finalists: Where Are They Now?

‘America’s Got Talent’ is a show known for discovering talents from all corners of the globe, and season 16 was no exception. It showcased a diverse array of talents, from comedians to magicians, opera singers, and martial artists. While the show does serve as a springboard for their careers, it’s what they do after their ‘AGT’ stint that truly defines their paths. It’s been a while since we saw these finalists in the ‘AGT’ spotlight, and we have been wondering what happened to these memorable contestants. So, let’s take a look at the post-show journeys of season 16’s remarkable finalists.

Where is Aidan Bryant Now?

Aidan Bryant is an aerialist extraordinaire who captured the hearts of many with his jaw-dropping aerial performances during season 16 of the show. As a self-taught aerialist, he impressed the judges and earned unanimous approval to advance in the competition. Although he ultimately came in second place, his talent and determination definitely left an impact. Since leaving the show, he has continued pursuing his passion for aerial artistry.

He joined the Super American Circus in Hawaii and became a returning proformer with Cirque Electric at Busch Gardens, Florida. Aidan has also ventured into the world of business with ‘Aidan’s Creations,’ where he crafts and sells Infinity Lights. Currently, he is performing at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas in ‘America’s Got Talent Presents Super Stars Live’, along with other AGT alums.

Where is Brooke Simpson Now?

As a talented singer known for her incredible voice and her aspiration to be a role model for young indigenous people, Brooke Simpson made a significant impact on the show. Her vocal prowess drew comparisons to stars like Fantasia and Kelly Clarkson, and even the notoriously critical Simon Cowell praised her talent. After finishing in fourth place on the show, Brooke released her first single, “You Only Had One Job,” where she showcased her versatility.

Notably, Brooke entered the world of Broadway with the revival of ‘1776’ in the role of Roger Sherman and has been gracing the stage since May 2023. As the first Indigenous singer to make the finals in ‘AGT’ and ‘The Voice’ in 2017, she has been able to inspire a lot of people with her powerful voice.

Where is Dustin Tavella Now?

The magical journey of Dustin Travella on season 16 of ‘AGT’ culminated in a triumphant victory. His extraordinary magic skills left the judges and the audience spellbound from the very first audition. He wove a captivating story about his life, including the adoption of his son, leaving everyone in awe. As the winner of this season, Dustin received the prize of $1 million, a new car, and the opportunity to headline a show in Las Vegas.

In August 2022, he had the opportunity to give a performance during the first live season 17 Qualifier Results Show, assisted by Sarah Hyland and alongside Sofia Vergara. Currently, he is performing at the Luxor Las Vegas on the Strip and headlining ‘America’s Got Talent Live.’ His own magic show, ‘Here Comes Trouble,’ has been a hit in Las Vegas, combining magic with his musical talents. Dustin and his wife, Kari Gibson, adopted another son named Sylas into their family.

Where is Gina Brillon Now?

Gina Brillon made her mark on the show with her stand-up comedy skills. It was her ability to deliver side-splitting humor and connect with the audience that pushed her to the finals. Her comedic repertoire is often centered around her husband, her upbringing, and self-deprecating jokes. She was also the first Latina Comedian to reach the finals and ended the show in the bottom 5 of the top 10.

Following the show, she continued entertaining audiences by co-hosting a podcast with her friend Katherine Mendoza titled ‘Mess in Progress: The Homegirls Guide to Self-Help’. She has also embarked on a comedy tour, gracing stages all over the country with her unique brand of humor. Her talent has not gone unnoticed, with her pieces being featured in publications like the Daily News and New York Post. Her comedic prowess continues to shine, making her a rising star in the world of stand-up comedy.

Where is Jimmie Herrod Now?

With a voice that dazzles, Jimmie Herrod left an indelible mark on the season. His breathtaking rendition of “Tomorrow” earned him the Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara. Jimmie’s extraordinary vocal talents captivated not only the judges but viewers from all around the world. Although he didn’t claim the top spot, he continued to share his musical gifts and participated in the variety shows of ‘AGT’ for several months before making his return to the Pacific Northwest.

Since then, he has remained dedicated to his music, embarking on a five-week tour throughout Europe and collaborating with his band, Pink Martini. Moreover, Jimmie has released an EP titled “Elated” and also filmed a PBS special where he sings the music of Joni Mitchell.

Where is Josh Blue Now?

Josh Blue is not your typical stand-up comedian, as his unique humor revolves around his life with cerebral palsy, offering a fresh perspective on the disability and the challenges that come with it. His time on the show was nothing short of legendary, leaving everyone in stitches. Josh’s charisma and talent took him all the way to the finals, where he won the third-place spot. However, his journey didn’t stop there as he continued to tour the country. One notable highlight was the opening for Nathaniel Rateliff and his group, one of his favorite bands.

In 2023, Josh returned to the stage as part of ‘America’s Got Talent: All Stars’ editions, where, once again, he showcased his comedic prowess but was eliminated. Currently, he is living in Denver, Colorado, dating Merci Gold, and juggling his career with his role as a father to his two children, Simon and Seika. Apart from being a comedian, Josh is also a talented artist who crafts and sells sculptures and paintings. One of his art shows was at the Ion Art Gallery in Denver.

Where is Léa Kyle Now?

Léa Kyle is a French magician who made an indelible mark on ‘AGT’ when she received the Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum after her quick-change magic act that captivated judges as well as the audience. While she may have finished the show in fifth place, her journey was far from over. She continued to perform on the international stage, participating in Italy’s competition show, ‘Tu Si Que Vales,’ in 2021, where she progressed to the finals. She also became a performer in the ‘America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live’ show and made waves with her mesmerizing routine.

In March 2022, Léa performed on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show,’ further enchanting audiences with her skills. However, life threw a curveball at Léa and her boyfriend, Florian Sainvet, when they were involved in a car accident in May 2022 during an Uber ride in Las Vegas. While Florian only sustained minor injuries, Léa had three fractured ribs and a crushed lung. Since then, she has recovered and also appeared on ‘Spain’s Got Talent: All Stars’ in 2023. Much to her fans’ delight, Léa got engaged to Florian in September 2023.

Where is Northwell Health Nurse Choir Now?

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir made the audience’s hearts swell with their soul-stirring rendition of “Stand By Me” on ‘AGT’. Their performance was a tribute to the dedication of frontline healthcare workers during the pandemic. Even though they weren’t able to win, their unforgettable performances continue to inspire and uplift even today. They have shared the stage with headliners like Train, Jewel, and Blues Traveler and performed at world-renowned stages, including Broadway, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, and the White House. The choir has made appearances on several sporting avenues, Time’s Person of the Year awards, ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ and ‘Today’s Show’.

The Northwell Health Nurse Choir has been invited to perform at prestigious events, from Carnegie Hall’s holiday concert to the New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade. As for individual members, they have started to pursue their own dreams. For instance, Kesha Jaboin has earned her master’s degree in nursing and is currently planning her wedding, whereas Winifred Mele has become an ordained Minister and is ready to officiate weddings. These nurses have become singing sensations, but they have continued to represent frontline workers while forging their own paths.

Where is Victory Brinker Now?

Victory Brinker made history on ‘AGT’ when she gave a jaw-dropping opera performance at just the age of 9. Her talent left all the judges in awe, resulting in a Golden Buzzer from the panel. While she may have finished in eighth place on the show, she was able to quickly transition from a reality show contestant to a multi-talented performer and artist. Since then, she has released a single titled “I Will Always Love You” and an EP named ‘Wonders of Christmas’, and made multiple appearances on talk shows like ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘CBS Mornings,’ and ‘Dr. Phil Show’.

In 2022, she set the Guinness World Record for being the youngest opera singer in the world after she was invited to perform in Milan on the TV show ‘Lo Sho de Record’. When not performing, she is homeschooled and enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Not only is she a gifted singer, but she also excels in playing the piano, creating art, gardening, and swimming. She also supports the ‘Light of Life’ organization that is dedicated to serving the homeless.

Where is the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Now?

The World Taekwondo Demonstration Team astounded the judges on the show with their breathtaking skills and earned them the Golden Buzzer from the host, Terry Crews. Though they were unable to clinch the top prize, their electrifying performances carried them to the finals. Following their run on ‘AGT, the team took their talents abroad to compete in ‘France’s Got Talent,’ where they received yet another Golden Buzzer. Their international acclaim led to a 7-city tour throughout Italy, enabling them to showcase their taekwondo skills to audiences worldwide.

Their preliminary performance on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ wowed the judges and earned them standing ovations from Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell. Even though they couldn’t secure a top-three spot, their incredible artistry and athleticism continue to amaze audiences.

